A frantic day of Section 10 soccer playoffs that lasted well into the late hours of Saturday night produced five champions while setting the stage for two more to be crowned.
The Class B championship games at the SUNY Potsdam turf field saw Ogdensburg Free Academy outlast Canton 1-0 in the boys game while the Canton girls advanced past Potsdam Central to the state tournament with a 6-5 shootout victory after playing to a scoreless overtime draw. In between, the Class C titles were split (see story on Page C4) between Madrid-Waddington and Brushton-Moira, with Madrid-Waddington posting a 3-0 to win the boys championship and Brushton-Moira turning back Madrid-Waddington 2-1 in the girls final.
Meanwhile at the Potsdam Central turf field, the top seeds in the Class D semifinals reached their respective championship games in contrasting fashion with the Lisbon boys denying fifth-seeded Colton-Pierrepont 1-0 in overtime and the Hammond girls turning back fourth-seeded defending champion Parishville-Hopkinton 3-1. The other boys Class D semifinal saw third-seeded Harrisville upend second-seeded Parishville-Hopkinton 2-0 while the opening game of the quadruple-header at Potsdam Central saw the Edwards-Knox girls halt Harrisville 2-0.
CLASS B GIRLS
CANTON WINS SHOOTOUT
In the Class B final at the SUNY Potsdam, junior Megan Laflair scored an unanswered goal in the second round of the sudden victory stage of the shootout to lift Canton (9-4-5) into the state tournament after the teams has gone scoreless through 110 minutes of regulation and overtime then traded missed opportunities in the fifth round of the first stage of penalty kicks.
The Golden Bears’ Abbi Dent turned aside nine shots, including one in the shootout that sent the teams into the second round.
Taylor Benda recorded three saves for the Sandstoners (11-3-4), who finish as Class B co-champions for the second straight season.
Canton will now face the Section 2 champion at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lansingburgh High School in the first round of the state Class B playoffs.
CLASS B BOYS
OFA 1, CANTON 0
In the final game of the day at SUNY Potsdam, Holden Woods converted on a corner kick by Kam Johnson with 9:02 left in the first half and the Blue Devils (8-5-5) made it hold up for the Class B championship win.
David Vernsey recorded 12 saves in posting the shutout while Chris Downs was credited with 15 stops for the Golden Bears (7-8-2).
CLASS D BOYS
HARRISVILLE 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
In the first Class D semifinal clash at Potsdam Central, Ryan Spencer knocked home the rebound of a shot by Nolan Parow 17 minutes into the first half and the third-seeded Pirates (13-4-1) made it hold up as the game-winner. Parow then relayed a long clearing pass from Adam Szlamczyski with 15:59 left in regulation to seal the win. Nate Woodward made four saves for the shutout.
Caleb Knowles handled five of the shots he faced for the NAC East Division regular season champion Panthers (13-3-2).
LISBON 1, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0 (OT)
The Class D nightcap at Potsdam Central saw the defensive-minded Colts bend but not break through 80 minutes of regulation against the undefeated Knights before junior Jackson LaRock controlled a short cross from sophomore Chase Jacobs at the top right corner of the penalty area then drove a low shot just inside the left post with 3:22 left in the first 15-minute overtime. Junior Greg Wood initiated the game-winning sequence with a direct kick from midfield into the bubble.
Junior goalie Hayden LaRock didn’t need to make a save while senior Aiden Knight made eight stops for the fifth-seeded Colts (12-6-1).
The all-West Class D final is slated for Tuesday night back at 7 p.m. at Potsdam Central.
CLASS D GIRLS
HAMMOND 3, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
In the second Class D semifinal at Potsdam Central, Kelsey Bennett broke through for all three goals to spark the top-seeded Red Devils (17-1) past the defending champion Panthers (10-8).
Avery Kenyon assisted on the two first-half goals by Bennett and Brooke Manning set up the third with 23 minutes left in regulation. Olivia Crosby stopped three shots in goal.
Harley Ellis finished off a play set up by Kaitlyn Kirk and Kelly Bloom with 4:27 left in regulation to account for the lone Panthers goal. Brenna Wood posted 12 saves.
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, HARRISVILLE 0
Abby Hart netted both goals in the winning effort. Hammond will take on Edwards-Knox in the Class D final on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Potsdam Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.