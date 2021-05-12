Nine girls soccer players from the Frontier League were selected as Section 3 All-Stars.
In Class A, Tatum Overton of Watertown made the team as did South Jefferson’s Macy Shultz and Olivia Wood in Class B.
Overton, a junior, totaled 12 goals and four goals for 28 points, which ranked second in the league during the spring season. Also a junior, Shultz led the league in goals (15) and points (30) in the spring.
In Class C, Immaculate Heart Central’s Julia Netto and Katharina Probst were named to team as well as Thousand Islands’ Kennady Amo and Delaney Wiley.
Probst, a sophomore, led the league in assists (five) and ranked third in goals (11) and points (27) during the spring season.
Amo, a senior, tallied four goals and two assists for 10 points in five games this spring for the Vikings.
Copenhagen sisters Brooke Smykla and Aubree Smykla were named to the team in Class D.
Brooke Smykla, a senior, totaled six goals and three assists for 15 points in seven combined games for the Golden Knights during the fall and spring seasons, including three goals and an assist in four games in the fall.
