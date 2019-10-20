Two boys soccer teams from the Frontier League — General Brown and South Lewis — are both seeded No. 1 in their respective classes for the Section 3 soccer playoffs, which begin this week.
The Lions (14-1-1) garnered the top seed in the Class B tournament field, as did the Falcons (14-2) in Class C, as the Section 3 brackets were announced on Sunday.
In all, 11 boys soccer teams from the league will compete in sectional play, including Watertown (13-2-1), which is seeded fourth in the Class A field, and Belleville Henderson (16-0), which is seeded No. 2 in Class D.
In girls sectionals, 13 teams from the Frontier League will compete in the playoffs, including five in the Class D field — led by Copenhagen (14-0-2), which is seeded third, and Belleville Henderson (11-1-3) is the fifth seed.
In the Class A girls field, Watertown (13-3) is seeded fifth and Lowville (13-2-1) is seeded seventh in the Class B tournament.
SECTION 3 BOYS FIELD
General Brown, which is coming off its first undefeated season in league play in program history at 12-0, will host No. 16 seed Holland Patent (5-11) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
This season, the Lions also claimed their third league “B” Division championship and their win total is the highest in program history.
Also in Class B, South Jefferson (8-6-1) is seeded ninth and will play at eighth-seeded Chittenango (9-6-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday and No. 12 seed Lowville (6-9-1) will play at fifth-seeded Cazenovia (12-4) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
South Lewis, which won the Section 3 title in Class C last year, advancing to the state quarterfinals, will receive a first-round bye in the Class C field, and will host a quarterfinals on Friday against an opponent to be determined.
The Falcons have won two consecutive league “C” Division titles.
In Class C first-round play, seventh-seeded Thousand Islands (10-6) will host No. 10 seed Herkimer (7-6-2) in a first round game at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 11th-seeded Beaver River (7-8) will play at sixth-seeded Waterville (12-3-1) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Watertown, which won both the Frontier League “A” Division’s regular-season and playoff title, will host fifth-seeded Central Square in a Class A quarterfinal at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Cyclones finished with a 9-1 record in the league.
Also in Class A, 10th-seeded Carthage (6-8-1) will play at seventh-seeded Fulton in a first-round game on Wednesday at a time to be announced.
In the Class D field, Belleville Henderson, which claimed the league’s “D” Division titles in the regular season and in the playoffs for the second straight year, will host 15th-seeded Mater Dei Academy (6-9) in a first-round game at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Also in Class D first-round games, seventh-seeded Lyme (12-4) will host 10th-seeded Remsen (7-7-2) and No. 14 seed LaFargeville (7-8) plays at third-seeded Poland (13-3), with both games at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
SECTION 3 GIRLS FIELD
Copenhagen will host No. 14 seed Madison (6-9-1) at 3 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round game in the Class D tournament.
The Golden Knights finished unbeaten in the Frontier League at 14-0-1 and claimed its first “D” Division regular-season title since 2014.
Also in the first round, Belleville Henderson, which lost only once in the regular season, will host 12th-seeded Cincinnatus (7-7) at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Seventh-seeded Lyme (9-5-1) will host 10th-seeded Oriskany (6-8), No. 11 seed LaFargeville (7-7-2) will play at sixth-seeded Remsen (10-5-1) and 13th-seeded Sackets Harbor (5-8-3) plays at fourth-seeded McGraw (14-0-2) — all in first-round games at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fifth-seeded Watertown will play at fourth-seeded Cortland (11-5) in a Class A quarterfinal on Thursday at a time to be announced.
The Cyclones went 8-1 in the league this season, winning the “A” Division’s regular-season and playoff crowns.
Also in Class A, ninth-seeded Indian River (4-10-1) will play at eighth-seeded Christian Brothers Academy (8-7-1) in a first-round game on Tuesday at a time to be announced.
Lowville is seeded seventh in the Class B field and will host Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (10-5) in a first round game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders won their sixth consecutive “B” Division title with a 10-0-1 record in the league.
Also in Class B first-round play, ninth-seeded South Jefferson (11-3-1) plays at eighth-seeded Cazenovia (11-4-1) on Wednesday at a time to be determined and No. 14 seed General Brown (8-6-1) plays at third-seeded Westhill (13-1-1) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
In the Class C tournament, eighth-seeded Immaculate Heart Central (6-9-1) will host ninth-seeded Pulaski (9-5) in a first-round game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday; and 13th-seeded Thousand Islands (7-7-1) plays at fourth-seeded Onondaga (12-4), also at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 10-seeded Beaver River (8-5-2) will play at seventh-seeded Tully (11-3-1) at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Beavers claimed their sixth consecutive “C” Division title in the league this season.
