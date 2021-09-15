On some days, even when their team isn’t practicing, Derrike Goutremout and Matt Kimball join teammates on Lyme’s soccer field.
In an impromptu gathering, Goutremout and Kimball and a select number of players just want to stay sharp.
“We’re all really close,” Goutremout said. “If we don’t have practice, we call a couple guys and we just go to the field ourselves. We want to win bad and that’s what we’re going to do to get it.”
It shows the pair’s dedication to the sport of soccer, as the gesture takes place on their own time.
Goutremout and Kimball, who have been playing on the pitch for the Indians since they were both in eighth grade, are two of only four seniors on this year’s team.
Both have emerged as team leaders for Lyme, and each have played a variety of roles on the team over the years.
“Matt and Derrike are really our seniors that the rest of the team looks up to,” Lyme coach Rob Goutremout said.
Derrike Goutremout is playing in the midfield and also can move up to play striker.
When playing as a central midfielder at times this season, he has taken on more responsibilities on both ends of the field.
“He’s got to be on both sides of the coin,” Rob Goutremout said of Derrike. “Because of his speed, he can help out defensively. Again, he’s mostly offensive-minded, but he’s already come a long ways this season just to play defense as well.”
Kimball is also versatile, and although he is listed as a defender this year, he can also play all over the field.
“Matt is also a big leader for us on the field,” Rob Goutremout said. “He’s a real strong defender for us.”
“I’ve played all over the place,” Kimball said. “Two years ago before COVID hit, I was a left wing. But one of our all-star defenders tore his MCL, so I had to drop back and play there.”
Lyme, which is off to a 2-1 start this season, is playing for the first time in soccer since 2019 after last fall’s season was called off across the Frontier League and the state because of COVID-19.
“It was tough, we had a really good team,” Derrike Goutremout said. “We probably would have hung with these guys (Belleville Henderson) just as good as we just did and maybe a little better, we don’t know, but it was tough not having that team.”
The school chose not to participate in the Fall II season in the spring, meaning the Indians missed out on an entire year of soccer.
“It definitely is nice that we can just run out there and not have a mask around our faces,” said Derrike Goutremout, who leads Lyme in assists with five this season and has also tallied a goal through three games. “We can breath now, and it just feels better that we actually have games now.”
“It was very tough,” Kimball said. “Especially for a lot of the guys on the team, that soccer is our main sport, including myself.”
Now looking to make up for lost time, Lyme is hoping to make the most of its opportunity this year.
In 2019, Lyme finished runner-up to Belleville Henderson in the league’s “D” Division, losing to the Panthers three times that season, including in the division playoff final. But the Indians prevailed in the fourth encounter that year, advancing on penalty kicks in a Class D sectional game to reach a quarterfinal game.
“When we went to (the) semifinals in sectionals and we beat them (Belleville Henderson),” Kimball said, “that was a pretty awesome experience.”
This year’s Lyme team is primarily young as it also includes three juniors, six sophomores and one eighth grader.
“We’re young, but we’re fast,” Derrike Goutremout said. “We’ve got a couple big guys, but we’re really fast and that should help us a lot.”
Through three games, Jonathan LaFontaine leads the squad in scoring with five goals and two assists and fellow sophomore Derek Radley has tallied five goals and an assist. Derrike Goutremout stands third on the team in scoring with his seven points, followed by junior Aiden Linkroum, who has tallied three goals thus far.
“We’re a young team,” Kimball said. “We’re not a big team, but we’ve got speed.”
“This is the first team I’ve had that can control the ball the way they are,” Rob Goutremout said. “They’re moving the ball around really well, they’re passing back and forth, across the field. Ball control, I’ve been looking for this for years to have this kind of ball control.
“We’re young fast, we’re not a big team, but we’re very fast. I’ve got seven guys that can get down the field in a hurry and strike in a hurry.”
In the first meeting of the year between Lyme and Belleville Henderson, the Panthers won, 2-1, on Tuesday in Belleville.
After the Panthers scored a pair of goals in the first half, Kimball scored a goal in the 78th minute to pull the Indians within 2-1, which proved to be the final margin.
“It was a good game,” Derrike Goutremout said after the loss. “All around, it was a close game, really. We’ve just got to get the ball better, we didn’t really get the ball first, they had better touches than we did. We sent the ball a little farther than we would have liked to on our crosses to get up the middle. But their keeper is really, really good, so we have to be better next time.”
The two rivals will again face off in the regular season at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in Chaumont.
“It’s still very early, we still have a ton of potential,” Kimball said. “The way we played (Tuesday) is probably not even half of what we’re capable of. We just need to heal up and then we’ll be back.”
Derrike Goutremout and Kimball have been close for nearly their entire time as students at Lyme.
“I’ve known him, he’s been one of my best buds since like kindergarten,” Kimball said. “So I’ve known him my whole life, his dad basically taught me how to play soccer.”
Now both will be counted on to help lead the Indians to success this season in what is once again a competitive league, including in the circuit’s “D” Division.
“We should be good,” Derrike Goutremout added. “We have big goals this season, we want to get as far as we can. But this is a tough league. We have Sackets (Harbor) next, so now we have to focus on those guys.”
“I think he’s become more of a leader than anything this year,” Rob Goutremout concluded about Derrike. “Even though this isn’t his primary sport, his best sport is baseball. He’s become a captain, him and Matt Kimball — and he’s been talking to the younger players, he’s getting them in spots where they need to be, he’s just different that way this year.”
