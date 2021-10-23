WATERTOWN — Kat Probst recorded two goals and an assist as the second-seeded Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team blanked No. 7 Waterville, 3-0, in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal on Saturday.
Abby Bombard scored the other goal and Keely Cooney made fives saves for the Cavaliers (15-3 overall). IHC will play No. 3 Mount Markham in semifinal game set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at South Jefferson High School.
Miranda Matthews made 11 saves for the Indians (10-6-1).
CLINTON 6, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Maddie Luke provided three goals as the second-seeded Warriors beat the No. 7 Spartans in a Class B quarterfinal at Clinton that also was longtime coach Terry Burgess’ final game with the program.
Riley Jones and Avery Maxam each netted a goal and an assist for Clinton (17-0).
Maddie Perry opened the scoring for South Jefferson (11-6-1).
Burgess has coached for 43 years and accumulated more than 400 victories, rating as one of the top active coaches in victories in Section 3.
CENTRAL VALLEY 2, LOWVILLE 0
Isabelle Kleban and Emma Donahue each tallied a goal and an assist as the top-seeded Thunder blanked the eighth-seeded Red Raiders in a Class C quarterfinal in Ilion.
Goalie Hailey Looman made five saves to post the shutout for Central Valley Academy (15-1-2) against Lowville (10-6-1).
DOLGEVILLE 6. BEAVER RIVER 1
Rylee Lamphere figured in the scoring of five of her team’s goals as she contributed three goals and two assists to lead the fourth-seeded Blue Devils past the fifth-seeded Beavers in a Class C quarterfinal in Dolgeville.
Goalie Kerisa Van Olst made nine saves for Dolgeville (14-4).
Kennedy Becker scored a goal for Beaver River (13-4) and goalie Katelyn Adams finished with 12 saves.
MORRISTOWN 1, HARRISVILLE 0
Emma Showers made four saves to lead the No. 7 Green Rockets past No. 10 Harrisville (1-13-2) in a Section 10 Class D first-round contest in Morristown.
Morristown (5-9-3) will travel to No. 2 Chateaugay for a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Laurel Vinch scored in the first half for Morristown.
HAMMOND 10, TUPPER LAKE 0
Hailee Manning scored five goals as the No. 5 Red Devils defeated No. 12 Tupper Lake (1-15) in a Class D first-round game in Hammond.
Hammond (11-5) will play at No. 4 Heuvelton at 3 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal.
Ava Howie and Landree Kenyon both scored two goals and Brianna McRoberts also scored for Hammond.
EDWARDS-KNOX 4, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
The No 6 Cougars (6-8-1) scored two goals in each half to defeat No. 11 St. Regis Falls in a Class D first-round game in Russell.
Edwards-Knox will meet No. 3 Colton-Pierrepont in a quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Tuesday in South Colton.
Delia Paro, Kayleigh Allen, Karina Benzel and Heidi Moore scored for Edwards-Knox.
Emily Arcadi scored for the Saints (1-15).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1, HERMON-DEKALB 0 (OT)
Parishville-Hopkinton shattered a scoreless tie with the game’s first goal four minutes into the first overtime to advance out of the Class D first-round game at DeKalb Junction.
The eighth-seeded Panthers (5-10-1) will take on the top-seeded Lisbon Golden Knights in a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Lisbon.
Kelsey Farnsworth made seven saves in the shutout win.
BOYS SOCCER
CAZENOVIA 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
J.D. Dolly scored a pair of goals to spark the 10th-seeded Lakers past the second-seeded Spartans in a Class B quarterfinal in Adams.
Brody Coleman contributed a goal and an assist for Cazenovia (11-6-1) and goalie Matthew Compeau made five saves to record the win.
Richard Williams scored a goal, with Alesandro Boroni assisting, to lead South Jefferson (11-4-2), and goalie Jack Porter finished with eight saves.
CANTON 6, GOUVERNEUR 0
Six different players scored goals as the No. 4 Golden Bears shut out No. 5 Gouverneur (0-15) in a Class B first-round game in Canton.
Canton will travel to play top-seeded Salmon River in a semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Josh Aldous, Scott Ahlfeld, Ethan Frances, Bradley Frank, Nate Romano and Johnny McLear scored for Canton (6-11).
MORRISTOWN 8, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Cooper Bennett, Joseph Wrobel and Seth Witherhead each scored two goals to lead the No. 7 Green Rockets past No. 10 Hermon-DeKalb (1-12-1) in a Class D first-round game in Morristown.
Morristown (9-5-1) will travel to play No. 2 Colton-Pierrepont at 3 p.m. Monday in a quarterfinal.
Aaron Woodcock and Dominic Perretta also scored for Morristown.
EDWARDS-KNOX 7, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Kyle Reif scored two goals to send the No. 8 Cougars past No. 9 St. Regis Falls (2-13) in a Class D first-round game in Russell.
Edwards-Knox (5-8-1) will travel to top-seeded Lisbon for a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Monday.
Kale Harper, Tyler Scott, Dylan Wood, Kale Geer and Mason White also scored for the Cougars.
