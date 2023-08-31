LISBON — Ty Jacobs scored three goals, earning the Most Valuable Player award, as the Lisbon boys soccer team won their own tournament with a 7-0 decision over Edwards-Knox on Thursday.
Cooper Rutherford scored two goals for Lisbon (2-0) and Lucas Gravlin and Caleb Wilkinson also scored.
Edwards-Knox fell to 1-1.
Morristown improved to 1-1 with a 3-2 win over St. Lawrence Central (0-2) in the consolation game.
HEUVELTON 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
The Bulldogs scored two goals in the second half to knock off the Flyers in a semifinal of the Ogdensburg Free Academy Tournament.
OFA shut out Gouverneur 4-0 in the second semifinal.
The Bulldogs will meet OFA for the championship at 6:15 p.m. tonight and Norwood-Norfolk will play Gouverneur in the consolation game at 4 p.m.
Reid Doyle and Drew Carpenter scored goals for Heuvelton.
Connor Jones scored the game’s lone goal in the second half, with Roje Richards assisting, as the Warriors edged the Maroons in a nonleague game in Philadelphia, which was the season opener for both teams.
Goalkeeper Joe Raap made four saves to record the shutout for Indian River.
CARTHAGE 14, BEAVER RIVER 1
Deveraux Watson scored three goals and Zane Busch generated a goal and five assists as the Comets defeated the Beavers in a nonleague match in Beaver Falls, which was the season opener for both teams.
Grant Gillman and Gage Marino each contributed two goals and two assists for Carthage, while Joseph Stephan chipped in with two goals and one assist.
Galen Johnson was credited with 19 saves for Beaver River.
SALMON RIVER 2, GOUVERNEUR 0
Ariyah LaFrance assisted on both goals as the Shamrocks defeated the Wildcats in a semifinal of the Jeffers Tournament at Potsdam High School.
Salmon River will play Potsdam in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday while Gouverneur meets Parishville-Hopkinton at 9 a.m. in the consolation game.
Chuya Cook and Leyla Snyder scored goals for Salmon River.
POTSDAM 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Lola Buckley made three saves as the Sandstoners shut out the Panthers in the second Jeffers Tournament semifinal.
Daly Duffy and Riley Bicknell scored goals for Potsdam.
HARRISVILLE 4, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Addy Sullivan scored two goals to lead the Pirates past the Yellow Jackets in a nonleague game in Madrid.
Violet Atkinson recorded one goal and one assist for the Pirates and Isabel Miller also scored.
Hailey Marcellus scored for Madrid-Waddington.
