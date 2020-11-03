OGDENSBURG — Karson LaRose scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 61st minute, to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Salmon River in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
LaRose scored the first goal for the Blue Devils (6-2 overall and division) on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute.
Gavin Cook-Avery tied the game for Salmon River (3-5) in the 46th minute.
GIRLS SOCCER
CANTON 2, MALONE 0
Bree Rogers made three saves to lead the Golden Bears past the Huskies (3-7) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Allison Kiah scored in the 14th minute and Emily Wentworth added a goal in the 62nd minute for Canton (7-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.