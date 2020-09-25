For a decade, Lewis County schools Beaver River, Copenhagen, Lowville and South Lewis would start the soccer season in August or September with the Tug Hill Tournament, a tradition that ended about 12 years ago.
But this season, with a revamped Frontier League campaign, the same four teams will kick off another season, this time in October.
The soccer schedules for the four FL boys and girls teams were released Friday, with the season set to start Oct. 14.
“We are very excited that the four schools of Lewis County were able to work together to put together a schedule that works for all involved and gives everyone the opportunity to play this fall,” Lowville boys soccer coach Nick Matuszczak said.
“The girls are just grateful just really to get the opportunity to play and compete,” Beaver River girls soccer coach Melanie Marriott said. “And it will be nice to compete against girls that they’ve been to camp with and are familiar with because of the proximity of the schools.”
A new schedule was needed after it was announced last week that league teams from Jefferson County and one from Oswego County, Sandy Creek, wouldn’t be competing in fall sports, because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools from Lewis County, however, decided they would compete in soccer cross country, tennis and swimming.
“It’s very cool and it’s quite the process,” said first-year Copenhagen boys soccer coach Logan Spaulding, “considering that I’m the one that was kind of behind it as well, being the athletics coordinator (at Copenhagen). I’m in those meetings and I kind of know a little more than the coaches, but I try to keep Charity (Smykla) and Juli (Hebert), our girls soccer and tennis coaches, up to date as much as I can.
“Now it’s nice to not be left in the dark, so to speak.”
So far, according to the schedules, each team will play eight league games.
“The vast majority of our players have not played any sort of organized sports in the past six months, so we are happy simply to get out and compete, regardless of who it is against,” Matuszczak said.
On Oct. 14, the Copenhagen boys team is set to host Beaver River at 6:30 p.m., which will be the first game played on the school’s turf field. Also that day, Lowville’s boys team is set to play at South Lewis at 7 p.m.
On the same day in girls soccer, South Lewis is set to play at Lowville at 6 p.m. and Copenhagen at Beaver River at 6:30 p.m.
“The four (athletic directors) kind of agreed that ‘OK, we’re going to put an eight-game schedule together right now, and then if all goes well, we still might be able to get in a few more games, if possible,’” Spaulding said. “It all worked out pretty well, we all met virtually on Wednesday and we just talked it over and said ‘how we want to do it?’ We’re working our way up to where we will all play three days a week, so I think it worked out.”
Games may be added to the eight-game slates later, as teams will be able to play additional games starting Oct. 19, according to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
Teams are preparing for the season and the new league schedule as practices began Monday.
“Just from personally speaking, I didn’t realize how much I missed sports until I was out on the field with the 23 kids that signed up for my team,” Spaulding said. “And after talking with coach Smykla after each other practices, and what she said in regards to her girls, it was just like everyone’s spirits were lifted, it was just a feeling that we haven’t had in so long.”
With an eight-game league slate, the schedule isn’t entirely balanced, as teams will face two teams three times, while taking on another just twice, in both boys and girls soccer. For example, Lowville will play Copenhagen and South Lewis both three times, while facing Beaver River on two occasions.
The schedule will allow for old rivalries to be rekindled, as Beaver River and Lowville are traditional rivals, particularly in girls soccer, Lowville girls soccer coach Leo Sammon said.
“There’s some history there, I played when Mr. (Jim) Hall was our coach and Leo Sammon coached at Lowville when I played, so it’s kind of fun to see those people around for me,” said Marriott, a 1993 Beaver River graduate, who is a first-grade teacher at the school. “When I was in high school, we always played each other twice a year ... they’re always a tough team to play, that’s for sure.”
Copenhagen’s boys team, which historically plays in the FL’s “D” Division, will get the opportunity to play Lowville, which usually competes in the “B” Division, for the first time in several years.
“It’s very cool, normally in the league, we would be playing Beaver River and South Lewis just once,” said Spaulding, a 2007 Copenhagen graduate. “We never got to play Lowville, I remember back when I was playing, the only time we played them was when we were allowed to have a few nonleague games and we always had the Tug Hill tournament here, and Lowville came here.”
Another change in the league schedule is that boys and girls games will be held on the same day, usually Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the current slate ends Oct. 30.
“We are in favor of playing more games than just eight, but with some schools, they were still talking to administrators, and said right now they put a limit at eight for them,” Spaulding said. “If all is still going well and the weather still proves to be pretty good and if we can get one, two or three more games, then we will.”
CROSS COUNTRY, TENNIS SET; SWIMMING UNKNOWN
The three Lewis County girls tennis programs and two cross country programs have put out schedules for their abbreviated seasons.
Lowville is set to host Beaver River in the opening tennis match of the season at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Copenhagen opens up its season hosting Beaver River at 4 p.m. Oct. 9. It’s likely that the Lowville and Copenhagen will host each other in a home-and-home format.
Beaver River is getting is repairing a dip in its courts that will require the team to play all its matches on the road. Beaver River would have struggled to complete matches on its two courts at this time of year regardless, despite the repairs.
“We would never finish a match, due to darkness,” Beaver River tennis Rachael Moshier said. “It is difficult even at the beginning of September to finish a match at Beaver River, with only the two courts, when a tennis match consists of five individual games.”
Beaver River will play Copenhagen four times and Lowville three times, according to the schedule. Despite a lack of opponents, Moshier said her team is glad to be back on the court.
“My girls and I are definitely thrilled to be able to play, regardless of the limited circumstances,” Moshier said.
The last scheduled tennis match of the season is Copenhagen hosting Beaver River on Oct. 29. Lowville’s last scheduled match is Oct. 26, hosting Copenhagen.
South Lewis and Beaver River are the only two cross country teams competing this fall. Beaver River hosts South Lewis on Oct. 13, while the Falcons host the Beavers on Oct. 20 in Turin.
Both teams have been two of the best programs in Section 3 for decades, with the Beaver River boys the three-time defending Class D state champions.
South Lewis coach Jack Bernard said there will be plenty of in-team competition to pass the time until the season stars.
“We’re planning on having a lot of intrasquad meets until the second week (of October),” Bernard said.
The Lowville, Beaver River and South Lewis girls swimming programs have yet to announce dates for meets. However, Lowville coach Noelle Haney said her team is ready to go when the season starts.
Sportswriter Dan Mount contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.