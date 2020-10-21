LOWVILLE — Jeremie Lehmann and his Lowville boys soccer teammates are happy to be playing a season, even though it’s an abbreviated one. But they’re also enjoying winning as well.
Lehmann, a junior midfielder, scored a pair of goals in the first half and Jonathan McGrath, a senior midfielder, contributed a goal before halftime to spark the unbeaten Red Raiders to a 4-0 triumph over South Lewis on Wednesday in a Frontier League game at Lowville Academy.
With the victory, Lowville improves to 4-0 on the campaign, a year after winning only six games.
“It feels great, we’ve been wanting wins for a while and we got one today and some in the past few games, too,” Lehmann said. “We came out strong and hard, it was great. I loved how the morale is high, and how we scored some goals in the first half.”
With the fall soccer season involving only teams from Lewis County because of precautions concerning the coronavirus, the Red Raiders and Falcons met for the second time in a week since the season began last Wednesday.
In the previous meeting, Lowville rallied from a two-goal deficit after allowing the first two goals of the match in the first half, en route to edging South Lewis, 3-2.
“It felt pretty good,” McGrath said. “We knew they were going to come out rolling and we just wanted to make sure that we matched their energy this time and didn’t make the same mistake we made did last time and it definitely showed. Everyone came out and they were ready to go, and definitely got our chances early, got a couple lucky balls, and it just went our way today.”
Lehmann and McGrath each scored within a span of one minute and 22 seconds to seize the initiative early.
“It was big, we start the game with some momentum and it carries through,” Lowville coach Nick Matuszczak said. “It shows the boys are hungry, we worked on a couple specific things in practice that they made a point to do (Wednesday) in the game and it really paid off with four goals.”
“We had to make sure we kept our heads on (Wednesday) because the last game the other team scored first and it didn’t go so good,” Lehmann said.
First, Lehmann finished off a crossing pass from Christian Dunckel in the fourth minute to open the scoring.
“He’s been working out, he plays a lot on his own,” Matuszczak said of Lehmann. “He really wants to study the game to understand how he can be better, you like to see that in the game as he gets into the right spot and finds the right opportunities to score.”
Then McGrath received some good fortune when his drive, also intended to be a cross, curved in and through the hands of the South Lewis goalie for a 2-0 advantage in the fifth minute.
“I’m going to be honest, it was kind of meant to be a cross and it came in just right and I was lucky enough to get one,” McGrath said.
Lehmann added a goal in the 30th minute as he converted on a cross from senior Tate Smith for a 3-0 advantage through the first half.
“Having both Tate and Christian, who are just outstandingly fast who really make some wonderful set-up plays in order to get the ball across to Jeremie so he has time to find the corner,” Matuszczak said. “They really do a great job of getting the ball across.”
Smith, a senior midfielder, added an unassisted goal in the 77th minute for Lowville to complete the scoring.
“It’s super exciting,” Matuszczak said. “We weren’t quite sure where we were going to end up this year regardless, just being a very young team, so we’re super excited and hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”
Red Raiders’ goalie Colton Simpson made four saves to record the shutout, his second in as many days as Lowville defeated Beaver River, 2-0, on Monday.
Matuszczak credited junior sweeper Ryan Young for leading Lowville defensively as the team has allowed just three goals over the four games.
“We’ve done a good job of sort of limiting quality shots,” Matuszczak said. “And really the defense has been a key component, we all have underclassmen, two juniors and two sophomores anchoring the defense. So, it’s new for them, but they’ve done a great job of stepping up and being assertive back there.”
Junior goalie Parker Kristoff finished with 14 saves for the Falcons (1-2-1), who won the Frontier League’s “C” Division title last season.
South Lewis was coming off its first win of the season, a 5-0 victory over Copenhagen in which Kristoff also made 14 stops.
“The last few years, they’ve been very strong, so it’s nice to get these wins,” Lehmann said.
