LOWVILLE — Peyton Cole scored the only goal of the game as Lowville edged South Jefferson 1-0 in a Frontier League “B” Division girls soccer game Saturday.
Olivia Brandel collected six saves in net for Lowville (2-0 overall).
Maddie Pfleegor recorded 10 saves for South Jefferson (1-2).
LYME 4, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Callie LaFontaine scored twice as the Indians shut out the Panthers in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Jordan Alberry and Antonia Bruno each added goals for Lyme (3-0).
Eily Vaughn made seven saves for Belleville Henderson (2-1).
COPENHAGEN 6, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Samantha Stokely’s three goals and two assists powered the Golden Knights to a “D” Division win over the Patriots (1-2) in Sackets Harbor.
Raegan Dalrymple chipped in with a goal and two assists for Copenhagen (2-1).
LAFARGEVILLE 5, ALEXANDRIA 0
Cadence Hutchins notched a hat trick as the Red Knights gained their first victory of the season with a “D” Division triumph over the Purple Ghosts (0-3) in LaFargeville.
Elyza Smith supplied a pair of goals for LaFargeville (1-2).
BEAVER RIVER 3, HARRISVILLE 1
Kaylee Zehr scored a pair of goals as Beaver River defeated host Harrisville in the Harrisville Tournament.
Adalynne Olmstead and Zehr scored Beaver River’s goals within 13 minutes of the first half.
Beaver River improved to 3-0.
IHC 7, HOOSICK FALLS 1
Kailey Montgomery tallied four goals as the Cavaliers routed the Panthers of Section 2 in the Hall of Fame Classic at Niskayuna.
Katharina Probst added a couple of goals and Talisa Lachnit also scored for Immaculate Heart Central (2-0).
Gabby Criscione scored for Hoosick Falls (1-1-1).
MALONE 2, OFA 1
Ava Lilliock and Natalie Ashlaw scored for the Huskies (2-3, 2-1) in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils in Malone.
Kassidy Wells scored for the Blue Devils (1-2, 0-1).
MASSENA 4, POTSDAM 1
The Red Raiders (3-0, 2-0) scored three goals in the second half to defeat the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Massena.
Delaney Grenon, Libby Rogers, Brooke Terry and Kristen Oliver scored for Massena.
Emma Brosell scored for Potsdam (1-3, 1-2).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 5, ST. REGIS FALLS 2
Kyla Phelan scored one goal and assisted on another as Brushton-Moira (1-2, 1-1) defeated St. Regis Falls in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Savannah Beachy, Jazlyn DeBeer, Natalie Palmer and Emma Russell also scored for the Panthers.
Emma Stilwell and Leah Lansing scored for the Saints (1-3, 1-2).
CHATEAUGAY 5, TUPPER LAKE 0
Avery Tam scored twice to send Chateaugay past the Lumberjacks (0-3, 0-2) in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Olivia Cook recorded one goal and three assists for the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0). Ali Johnston also scored.
BOYS SOCCER
CARTHAGE 4, HARRISVILLE 1
Gage Marino scored a pair of goals and assisted on another and goalkeeper Deveraux Watson made 10 saves as the Comets blanked the Pirates to win the championship game in the Harrisville Tournament.
Matthew Mapes tallied a goal and an assist and Alex Mono added a goal for Carthage (4-1), which scored all of its goals in the first half.
SACKETS HARBOR 3, ALEXANDRIA 2 (OT)
Austin Griner scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 103rd minute, as the Patriots edged the Purple Ghosts in overtime in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Tyler Green recorded a pair of assists and Evan Sova scored a goal for Sackets Harbor (1-2, 1-1) against Alexandria (0-3).
WATERTOWN 4, MASSENA 0
Jack Rathbun scored a pair of goals and goalie Devin Connell made five saves as the Cyclones blanked the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Massena.
Seth Johnson contributed a goal and an assist for Watertown (3-1-1) against Massena.
LISBON 1, OFA 1 (OT)
Chase Jacobs scored on a penalty kick in the 69th minute to lift Lisbon (3-0-1) to a tie with Ogdensburg Free Academy in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Nate Woods scored in the first half for OFA (1-1-1).
