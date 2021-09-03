POTSDAM — Matt Robinson scored two goals and assisted on another as the Madrid-Waddington boys soccer team claimed the Jeffers Tournament title with a 4-1 win over Parishville-Hopkinton on Friday at Potsdam High School.
The game was the first of the season for Madrid-Waddington and an Northern Athletic Conference East Division contest.
Matt Reed and Kaden Kingston also scored for the Yellowjackets. Avery Zenger scored for the Panthers (1-1, 0-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 9, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Cody Francis, Oliver Johnson and Ty Farns all scored two goals to send the Colts past St. Regis Falls (0-1) in a semifinal of the Colton-Pierrepont Tournament.
Teddy Farns, Ethan VanBrocklin and Chris St. Andrews also scored for the Colts (1-0) and Harlee Besio and Nate Smith combined for five saves. It was also an East Division game.
MORRISTOWN 2, HARRISVILLE 1
Cooper Bennett scored in the 78th minute to lift the Green Rockets (2-0, 1-0) past Harrisville in the other game of the Colton-Pierrepont Tournament. It was also a West Division game.
Connor Mantle scored the game’s first goal for the Pirates (0-1). Tristin Simmons tied the game with a goal in the 64th minute.
OFA 2, HEUVELTON 1
Franklin Beach scored the winning goal for the Blue Devils (1-1) in a win over Heuvelton in the OFA Tournament.
Trent Lovely also scored for OFA. Evan Felt scored for Heuvelton (0-2).
MASSENA 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Luke Greco supplied three goals to lead the Red Raiders past St. Lawrence Central in the nonleague opener for both teams in Massena.
Chris Marasco also scored for Massena. Charlie Dow scored for the Larries.
n In another nonleague game, host Northeastern Clinton shut out Malone, 7-0, dropping the Huskies to 0-2.
SOUTH LEWIS 6, BEAVER RIVER 3
Jacob Worden scored three goals and assisted on another to pace the Falcons past the Beavers in Turin in the Frontier League and season opener for both teams.
Cam Evans tallied a pair of goals for South Lewis and Drew Maurer recorded a pair of assists.
Ayden Moser scored three goals to lead Beaver River.
CARTHAGE 7, COPENHAGEN 1
Matt Mapes and Zane Busch scored two goals each to spark the Comets past the Golden Knights in the Indian River Tournament at Philadelphia.
Gage Marino chipped in a goal and two assists for Carthage (1-0). Caden Miller scored the lone goal for Copenhagen.
GENERAL BROWN 7, CAMDEN 1
Lucas Lavarnway and Cohen Parody each scored twice as the Lions routed the Blue Devils in a season-opening nonleague win at Camden.
Eric Randall, Dylan Ramie and Holden Travers each added goals for General Brown (1-0). Seth Johns converted a penalty kick for Camden (0-1).
LIVERPOOL 0, WATERTOWN 0 (OT)
The Cyclones and Warriors battled to a scoreless tie on the first day of the West Genesee Tournament in Camillus.
Goalkeeper Devin Connell made three saves for Watertown (1-0-1) and Robb Bennett made six saves for Liverpool (0-1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
IHC 7, MAYFIELD 0
Katharina Probst’s five goals powered the Cavaliers to a season-opening nonleague rout of the Panthers (0-1) at the Accelerated Sports Complex in Whitesboro.
Kai Montgomery notched a goal and an assist, while Abigail Bombard added another tally for Immaculate Heart Central (1-0).
BEAVER RIVER 6, SANDY CREEK 0
Emma Roggie netted two goals and an assist as the Beavers opened the season with a Frontier League “C” Division win over the Comets (0-1) in Beaver Falls.
Jasmine Martin added a couple of goals, while Brenna Mast chipped in a pair of assists for Beaver River (1-0).
CARTHAGE 7, UTICA PROCTOR 1
Layla Craig scored three goals to propel the Comets to a season-opening victory over the Raiders in Utica.
Alyssa Balbuena contributed a goal and two assists for Carthage (0-1) against Utica Proctor (0-1).
MARCELLUS 1, WATERTOWN 1 (OT)
Kaitlyn Worden tied the game in the 65th minute and the Mustangs won a penalty-kick shootout to win the Mexico tournament final over the Cyclones in Mexico.
Josephine Leubner stopped 14 shots for Marcellus (1-0-1), which won the shootout, 3-2.
Tatum Overton scored and Alana Mastin made eight saves for Watertown (1-0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.