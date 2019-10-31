The Malone boys and girls teams each defeated Massena’s respective squads in sectional championships on Wednesday to move on to the state tournament.
In the boys game, Trent King scored both goals for Malone in a 2-1 triumph over Massena at Potsdam high school.
Malone will play a Section 2 champion at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Potsdam High in the first round of states.
In the girls Class A sectional final, Malone’s Caitlin Douglas scored on a penalty kick late in the second half for the decisive goal as the Huskies defeated the Massena Red Raiders 2-1 in Malone.
Malone will play a state opening-round game against an undetermined Section 2 champion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lansingburgh High School,
CLASS A BOYS FINAL
MALONE 2, MASSENA 1
Junior Trent King is one of the smaller players on the Malone boys soccer team but in Wednesday Section 10 final, nobody was bigger for the Huskies.
King completed a quick passing sequence up the field with a breakaway goal just eight minutes after the opening kick-off, then struck for the eventual game-winner with 9 minutes 53 seconds left in regulation to spark the Huskies over the Red Raiders (3-8-4).
“Other teams see Trent and think, ‘look at that little guy. What kind of a player can he be?’ Well, he’s a tough kid, he’s stupid fast and he had big game for us tonight,” said Malone coach Chris Yaw after the Huskies followed up on their first NAC Central Division regular season championship season in his six-year tenure by successfully defending their sectional title.
“We knew Massena would come ready to play but we played a whole different formation than we did that last time we played against them and didn’t give up too many chances. I thought we played a pretty complete game tonight,” he added.
With the win, the Huskies improved to 12-5 overall.
“They’re definitely a good team,” said Massena coach Jeffrey Slack. “Our guys were really pumped up for this game and I thought we played a good game. They just didn’t give us very many good chances.”
King’s first goal started near midfield where classmate Hans Schumacher controlled a turnover and quickly pushed it ahead to senior Aadam Fakir, who ran it up the left wing then fed the ball across to King, who raced past the Massena defense to score a breakaway goal.
Schumacher, who was later announced as the Central Division Offensive MVP, picked up his second assist of the game when he rushed the ball up the right wing then sent a cross toward the far post where it was quickly trapped and pumped into the back of the net by King from close range.
The Red Raiders then took advantage of one of the first Malone miscues to pull to within one with 1:47 left in regulation. Goalie Zach Barkman, who made five of his seven saves in the second half, picked up a back pass from a teammate and Massena was awarded an indirect kick inside the penalty area. Senior Aiden Laughman touched the ball over to classmate Garrett Engstrom, who pounded low shot toward goal that was stopped by a defender. The ensuing rebound went right to senior Ethan Barney and he broke toward goal from the right and cross the ball into the left side of the net.
Ryan Herrick, one of 11 seniors playing in their final game for the Red Raiders, also turned aside seven shots.
CLASS A GIRLS FINAL
MALONE 2, MASSENA 1
The Huskies scored once during the first half and carried that one-goal lead into the halftime break. The Huskies’ lead stood up for nearly 30 minutes of the second half when Massena’s Margaret Wilmshurst found herself in the right spot at the right time and tied the game at 1-1.
Thirty-six seconds after the Raiders had tied the game, Massena was whistled for a dangerous play inside its own 18-yard box, resulting in the Huskies receiving a penalty kick. Douglas was called upon to take the kick by Malone coach Terry Collins and the senior didn’t disappoint. Douglas booted the ball into the upper left-hand corner and out of the reach of Massena goalie Sabella Cromie for the game-winning goal.
Massena continued to press offensively the rest of the way, but the Malone defense and goalie Madison Ansari (10 saves) were up to the challenge and denied the Raiders a chance at tying the game for a second time.
“This game could have gone either way, I’m super happy that it went our way,” Collins said. “I am very proud of the entire team. They all put forth 100 percent effort.”
It was an offensive effort that got the Huskies on the board in the first half, as senior Abby Lamica took control of the ball inside the Raiders’ half of the field. Lamica turned and fired a pass over to the left wing, where junior Ryleigh McCauley sped past a defender and took control of the ball 15 yards out. McCauley stopped and sent a left-footed shot past a diving attempt by Cromie (5 saves) for the go-ahead goal.
Massena tied the game with 10:28 left in regulation, when Wilmshurst found herself wide open on the left wing and had little trouble putting the ball into the net. Nova LeGrow set up the marker by controlling a ball that had ping-ponged around deep inside the 18 and let loose a blast that caromed off a Malone defender’s leg over to her wide-open teammate near the far post to Ansari’s right.
The Huskies wasted little time in countering the Massena goal, drove right up the field on the ensuing touch and created havoc inside the Massena 18, where a clearing attempt was ruled a dangerous play, thus setting up the Malone penalty kick.
“It is hard to pick out one or two players who stood out,” Collins said. “My entire defense, including the back line of Courtney Boyea, Caitlin Douglas, Jordan Pickering and Avery Bannon did an outstanding job of keeping Massena off the board as much as they did, and Madison (Ansari) made some really nice saves.
“I also thought that the front line of Brooke Pritchard, Abby (Lamica) and Ryleigh (McCauley) did a good job of controlling the ball and working together,” Collins said.
It was quite evident that the girls Class A title game would be a lot like the two regular season meetings between the two rivals, as each squad won on the other’s home field, with the Huskies coming away with the rubber game this season.
“It was a good game and it could have gone either way,” said Massena coach Ryan Hayes. “Our defense didn’t allow a lot of scoring opportunities, but Malone scored on their chances and we didn’t capitalize on ours.”
