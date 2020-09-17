Now that a decision has been made about fall sports in the Frontier League, some soccer coaches can start thinking about getting their teams together in earnest as well as planning their first practices of the season.
But many Frontier League coaches don’t have this luxury, in fact, most in the circuit do not.
Only four schools — all in Lewis County — will play soccer later this fall — Beaver River, Copenhagen, Lowville and South Lewis.
“I think we’re all happy to finally sort of have an answer and know what the plan is,” Lowville boys soccer coach Nick Matuszczak said. “And I think talking to the various coaches at Lowville, in any of the sports, it’s nice to get a sense of normalcy back with some of the kids.”
“We waited so long to get some kind of answer, so that when it came out (Wednesday) night that we will have a season, I think it gave everybody a little bit of hope,” Copenhagen girls soccer coach Charity Smykla said. “We’ve kind of been looking forward to something of some sort, we know it’s not going to be the same, but it’s a season, the kids can at least get out there and kick the ball around.
“It just gives kids a little bit of hope and they haven’t had it in a long time.”
The Frontier League announced this Wednesday after district superintendents met with the league, also revealing that all schools from Jefferson County won’t compete in fall sports this year.
“The nature of athletics is to provide kids with an opportunity to grow in a way that maybe otherwise they wouldn’t — and with that being taken away from the kids, obviously there’s a great deal of disappointment there,” Indian River boys soccer coach Fred LaVancha said.
“I’m disappointed, but I understand why totally,” South Jefferson girls soccer coach Terry Burgess said. “And there’s no good answer. Any decision will be criticized, either we are too cautious or not cautious enough. Hindsight will be 20/20.”
LaVancha had been hesitant in recent days to share his thoughts about a potential season until a decision was made.
“I think it’s important to know that the whole time, speaking on behalf of administrators in our area, specifically administrators from Indian River, I feel they exhausted every opportunity they could find to give us a chance to play,” LaVancha said. “And in the 11th hour, it was something they determined they couldn’t pull off, I don’t think because of any reason other than the most important thing we’re dealing with is the safety of the kids and keeping the schools doors open is vital. ... Athletics was placed on the back burner and for the most part, that’s where it belongs.”
The first practice for Lewis County schools is Monday.
“Absolutely, I mean two of them live in my home so that was an immediate change of situation,” Smykla said. “There wasn’t one player that I talked to (Wednesday) night that was upset that the season wouldn’t be the same. Every single player is just excited to be able to have something to do, they can not wait to be soccer players, get on the field, do the things that kids do.”
Teams must hold 10 practices before they will eligible to play in games, so season openers in soccer won’t take place until the first week of October at the earliest.
“We know that kids will be wearing masks all the time, at practice and in games regardless, so we have those expectations,” Matuszczak said. “And our focus, especially for the first two weeks is with the social distancing, that’s why we’re going to break into groups and we’re only going to have half of the team there at a time, is conditioning and just skill work.”
The Frontier League is working with schools to work out a new schedule, not only for soccer, but for cross country, swimming and tennis.
“From there I think we would look to start games around Columbus Day,” Matuszczak said. “Obviously regardless of when sports are happening, it’s not going to be what we’re used to. So our goal is to make the best of it and give the kids a chance to have some fun.”
With a reduced number of teams, there will be no league playoffs, as well as no Section 3 postseason.
“The life of an athlete is coming to school and playing soccer in the fall,” Smykla said. “They’ve been sitting home since March and couldn’t wait to get back. And I don’t think they thought it would be this long and so you get your hopes up, especially your seniors in their senior year. But I think they’ve had a little bit of a change in mindset, and I think they’re really just excited to get out there and play soccer.
“Not be winners, not be state champs, not be sectional champs, Frontier League champs, they really just want to get out there and be soccer players.”
The next step for Jefferson County teams is to look forward to a possible soccer season in the spring.
Soccer could overlap with football season, which may begin in March, along with other spring sports, such as lacrosse, baseball and softball.
“The idea right now is we would play in what they call a fall two season and start on March 1, and I don’t know how long that season would go, maybe to the beginning of May, perhaps,” Burgess said. “But then again, I think it may be different because the Lewis County schools wouldn’t play, they won’t be allowed to play in the spring. You’re looking at 13 schools that will be playing in the springtime, so I’m sure the schedule will be different, and what would have to take place to make that happen.”
And weather is an issue.”
Weather, of course, could once again be a major factor in being able to play sports in March and April in the north country.
“With the nature of weather in the north county being different from other regions of the state, especially with lake effect snow, it could be challenging,” LaVancha said.
Soccer teams like Copenhagen will get a chance to play more often against their county rivals, and have the opportunity to play Lowville, which the Golden Knights usually don’t get to do being in different divisions.
“As coaches, too, it’s different for us, because coaching the game of soccer is about setting goals, and it’s about teaching them new strategies, and it’s about the mindset of a champion,” Smykla said. “And this year, it’s going to be more about giving the kids the opportunity to play the game of soccer that they know up to this point. Because with the way things are unfolding, there’s not going to be a lot of time to learn new things, it’s going to be conditioning and playing the game of soccer. So it kind of goes back a little bit to the old school soccer where you just let them play.”
Lowville has traditionally played in recent years in the league’s “B” Division, with Beaver River and South Lewis in the “C” Division, with Copenhagen in the “D” Division.
“At first, you’re a little bit hesitant, but at the same time I think it’s going to give an opportunity to possibly reignite some rivalries that I think over the years have sort of fallen by the wayside a little bit,” Matuszczak said.
Coaches like Smykla feel for other teams around the Frontier League who won’t get to play soccer this year.
“It’s unfortunate that not everybody’s going to have that opportunity,” Smykla said. “I’m just so appreciative that we aren’t one of those districts, but my heart goes out to those districts. ... So as much as I’m excited about for the season, the coach and the mom in me feels bad for a lot of the seniors locally that won’t get that opportunity.”
“Absolutely, the number of kids there that were excited and looking forward to things, it is heartbreaking,” Matuszczak added. “And I think there’s no right or perfect answer to any of it, you just have to make the best of what we have and go from there.”
