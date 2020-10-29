COPENHAGEN — Brooke Smykla has played soccer in Copenhagen at one level or another for as long as she can remember.
Back in elementary school, she served as a team manager for the Golden Knights when the team won the program’s third state championship in 2015.
“It’s really big, Copenhagen loves soccer,” Smykla said. “My mom, my aunts, my whole family has basically gone to Copenhagen, so they’ve all experienced it.”
Roaming the sidelines as a ball girl, Smykla aspired to one day lead the school to another title. As a senior on the team now, she has left her own legacy.
“I was a ball girl for like four years for coach (Katherine) Stackel and then I started playing soccer,” Smykla said. “It was a lot of fun, I enjoyed that.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to win a state title and then I got to be like on a team as a manager, it was just so exciting, with the success they had, it was awesome.”
One of the most talented players in the area, Smykla is now in her fifth varsity season with the team.
Heading into this school year, not knowing if Copenhagen would have a soccer season because of the coronavirus pandemic, she ultimately got to play for a short period of time, along with three other schools in Lewis County that chose to participate in fall sports.
And though the Golden Knights’ abbreviated season was cut short when fall sports among the county’s schools were canceled on Tuesday, it didn’t take away from Smykla’s achievements.
Playing primarily as a forward, Smykla has scored 65 goals and assisted on 37, totaling 167 points in her varsity career.
“She’s definitely a kid who has been a staple here for a very long time,” said Copenhagen’s girls soccer coach Charity Smykla, also Brooke’s mom. “And her role has always been to score and to be the kid that is the first one in the box, looking for the ball, the finishing goals.
“She takes all of our corner kicks, her passing is exact, her knowledge of the game is unbeaten on that field. Her foot skills and her ability to change direction, and to be able to place the ball is unmatched on the team.”
A two-time Section 3 all-star, Smykla also garnered first-team All-State honors in Class D last year following a season when the Golden Knights won 16 games, coming within one win of the state tournament.
“It was definitely a huge accomplishment of mine, because I didn’t even know that was a thing,” Smykla said. “And as soon as a I got it, I had this huge rush, I was just so excited, I didn’t know what to do. It was really cool.”
This year, Smykla led the Frontier League in scoring in its shortened season, tallying three goals and assisting on another in four games, finishing tied with a league-leading seven points.
She’s also had the chance to play most of her varsity career with her younger sister Aubree, a sophomore who has played on the varsity team since seventh grade.
“Aubree is a center-mid and I’m a forward, so we like to work together,” said Brooke, one of only four seniors on this year’s roster. “So if I need the ball, I’ll just do whatever I need to do to put the ball in the back of the net. We bicker with each other a little bit, but every sister does, but I wouldn’t trade her for the world.”
Aubree Smykla has played mostly at central-midfielder for Copenhagen at the varsity level.
“She’s an aggressive player,” Aubree Smykla said of Brooke. “Like if you get the ball to her, the chances she’s going to get it into the back of the net are very high.”
When asked of her daughters’ personalities on the field, Charity Smykla responded: “They’re complete opposites. Brooke is very quiet and she doesn’t command a lot on the field like a forward, she knows her role and has always known her role. Aubree is much different, she is a center-mid, so she has to command a lot, she has to take charge, she has to make quick decisions.
“Both of them are similar in the fact that they have the hustle and the grit that soccer players need, no matter where they are on the field and both of them have a hunger to win,” she continued. “They’re very competitive here, they’re competitive at school, they’re competitive at home — and I think they always push each other and they always have.”
Playing soccer is practically in the Smykla sisters’ DNA as their mom played on Copenhagen’s state title team in 1993 when she was a Carroll.
Multiple Carrolls have played on state championship teams in soccer at the school, including Brooke’s aunt and Charity’s sister Kimberly, who played on the first state title team in 1988.
“She’s been my coach ever since I was a little girl pretty much, even if she wasn’t the coach physically on the field,” Brooke Smykla said. “But I’ve kind of got used to like the constant yelling in my ear, but I like it. It pushes me to do better.”
Charity has coached the Golden Knights’ varsity since 2017, when Brooke was a freshman and Aubree an eighth-grader.
“She just wants to win, she’ll do whatever she has to do to get us to win, which is good,” Brooke Smykla said of her mom. “We practice hard, so we can play hard, because if you don’t practice good, you’re not going to play good.”
Also, Brooke’s cousin Olivia Carroll played on the 2015 team, which helped inspire Brooke even more, and another cousin, Charli Carroll, is a junior goalie this year.
Charity Smykla said Brooke has handled being coached by a parent well.
“She’s coachable and it’s tough being coached by your mom,” she said. “And she’s very hard on herself, more so that anyone else. Up until the end of last year, she had no idea about the number of goals she had, it’s not something she cares about. She just cares about being on this field, playing with this team and winning games.
“She’s kind of grown in to realizing that she’s her own person, she can be on that field making decision.”
This year’s Copenhagen team went unbeaten in Frontier League play this fall, finishing at 2-0-2 in Frontier League play and with the most points among the four Lewis County teams.
Brooke Smykla doesn’t know if she wants to play soccer in college or where, but she has a pretty good idea what she wants to do for a career.
She plans on taking a double major in psychology and criminal justice “so I can become a psychiatric therapist in the court room.”
She continued: “As a little girl, I’ve always been obsessed with soccer, obviously, and anything criminal wise on TV, like ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘CSI,’ all that stuff,” she said. “Just watching the TV shows over the years ... I’m currently taking sociology through JCC and psychology in the spring, I just like the way the mind works, it’s all cool to me.”
