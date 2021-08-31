CHITTENANGO — Jude Cook scored with less than two minutes in regulation as the South Jefferson boys soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Oneida on Tuesday in the Chittenango Tournament.
Nolan Widrick opened the scoring on an assist from Regan Lawlee for the Spartans (1-0). South Jefferson will play Central Square at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chittenango.
GIRLS SOCCER
LISBON 2, HEUVELTON 1
Emily Jordan scored two goals in the 76th minute to lead the Lisbon girls soccer team to a win over Heuvelton in the opening game of the Ogdensburg Free Academy Tournament. The Golden Knights will play OFA at 8 p.m. today in the championship game while Heuvelton faces Morristown at 6 p.m. in the consolation game. The game was also a Northern Athletic Conference West Division contest. Bella Doyle scored on a penalty kick for Heuvelton in the 65th minute.
OFA 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Emma Lalone scored an unassisted goal in the 44th minute to send the Blue Devils to victory in the other OFA Tournament semifinal. Olivia Merrill made 11 saves for the shutout.
n In another game, the Malone girls fell to Beekmantown 5-0 in the opening round of the Beekmantown Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.