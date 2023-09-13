WATERTOWN — It’s still early in the soccer season, but Carter Stone and his South Jefferson teammates delivered a landmark win on Wednesday night.
Stone scored the game’s lone goal in the second half to lift the Spartans to a 1-0 victory over Watertown in a Frontier League Division crossover game.
South Jefferson recorded its first victory over Watertown in boys soccer in more than a decade.
“It’s amazing, I don’t think we’ve beat Watertown in a long time, this is wonderful,” Stone, a senior, said.
“This is great,” South Jefferson coach Jonathan Lawlee said. “This is a great win for us, this is a great win for South Jeff. We haven’t beaten Watertown in a lot of years, I don’t know how many years it’s been, but it’s been a while since we beat Watertown.”
The Spartans converted on a corner kick in the game’s 76th minute to generate the deciding goal.
“I think both sides had a lot of great chances and it came down to that goal right there,” Stone said.
Stone headed in a corner kick from Jonas Larkin, who curled the ball in toward the goal, with Stone sending the ball past Watertown goalkeeper Devin Connell with four minutes and 56 seconds remaining in regulation.
“That’s something we practice and practice every single day and I’m just glad I could find the back of the net there, I’m very happy about that,” Stone said. “I think it was just late in the half, everybody was a little bit tired, and I don’t think they had quite enough pressure at the end. I was at the just right place, right time.”
Larkin said: “We started out slow and the possession stayed kind of even the whole way through. But the final corner, I don’t know, it was just jumbled around and it kind of went in. ... I couldn’t see anything, there were so many bodies, I was surprised.”
Goalie Jack Porter, a junior, made nine saves to record the shutout for South Jefferson, which improves to 3-0 on the season.
“I thought he did outstanding,” Lawlee said of Porter. “Jack plays a lot of club ball and he’s a solid goalie. We had a senior goalie last year that had been around since eighth grade, so Jack kind of sat back. But he has a lot of experience, he’s played a lot of club ball and soccer in our program.”
The last time the Spartans defeated the Cyclones in boys soccer was in 2010, according to long-time Watertown coach Todd Heckman.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Lawlee said. “We tied Watertown a couple times, but we haven’t had the opportunity to beat them. They’re a great team, they’re a great program, it’s been a long time.”
“They just played harder than us tonight,” Heckman said of South Jefferson. “They came out ready to play and it’s a big rivalry for us and they were ready for it.”
Connell finished with five saves for Watertown, which slips to 2-2-1, including a 2-1 start in league play.
“It was a nice header and they had that weapon with their long throw, which is great to have, they’re dangerous with that,” Heckman said of the deciding goal. “They were really good on the counter and I thought they played really well in the midfield, they won a lot of 50-50 battles in the midfield.”
Porter and Connell kept the game scoreless at several junctures, with Connell making the save and then stopping the ensuing rebound late in the first half.
Later, Porter made a key save on a direct kick by Watertown’s Nico Spaziani with 13 minutes left in regulation.
“We were definitely a little nervous going into Watertown just because of the record they’ve had against us,” Stone said. “But I think after like the first 10, 20 minutes of each half we really got our heads straight and we got back in the game, I think we fought hard. They definitely had a great game, though.”
The outcome also marked the first loss by Watertown in Frontier League play since the 2019 season when they were defeated by then “B” Division champion General Brown.
Following a season in the spring of 2021 shortened because of COVID-19, the Cyclones went unbeaten in the past two Frontier League campaigns at 9-0-1 each year, including last season, when they tied South Jefferson 1-1 in Adams and then won 2-1 in the next meeting in Watertown.
Last year, the Spartans went on to finish with 12 wins, including generating an 8-1-1 record in the league to claim the “B” Division crown.
“It feels great,” Larkin said. “I’ve been watching the seniors come up through for like since I was in fifth or sixth grade and this is just a big accomplishment for the entire team.”
“We’re going to take it and be happy about it, but we’re never satisfied, we’re always working to get better and we want to be the best we can,” Stone said.
South Jefferson, which lost a talented senior class to graduation, entered the season with only four seniors, including Stone and forward James King, but still returned plenty of talent.
“We’ve got to keep working, we’re still building chemistry we haven’t played at the varsity level together, this is only our third game,” Lawlee said. “So we’ve got a lot of chemistry, we’ve got to keep building and not be satisfied,”
Heckman added: “It doesn’t get any easier for us, we have Utica Proctor on Friday. It doesn’t get any easier, but it’s a tough Frontier League and we’re going to have battles every game that we play.”
