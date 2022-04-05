PULASKI — Emily Birmingham and Tessa Eisel have set a productive pace atop the batting order and a joyous tone in the dugout, and they’re poised to deliver the same combination in hopes of extending the Pulaski softball championship reign.
The co-captains and self-described best friends, Birmingham and Eisel are the only returning seniors for the Blue Devils, each contributing to the repeat Section 3 Class C championships in 2019 and 2021, losing a season in between due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tight-knit duo was scheduled to begin their fourth varsity season together this past Friday and the home opener is slated for April 7 against Weedsport if weather and field conditions allow.
“We just keep getting closer and closer every year, and playing sports together is always fun because we get to experience it all together,” said Birmingham, who is committed to play softball next year for NJCAA Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa.
“This is our last season playing together, so we want to make it as far as we can,” she added.
Birmingham was selected as the all-state second team pitcher in Class C last season after striking out 157 batters in 96 innings to go with a 2.63 earned-run average, according to the Section 3 stats web site.
She also led off for Pulaski with Eisel, the first baseman, in the No. 2 hole throughout the title campaign.
They drove in 18 runs apiece and topped the team in batting average and runs scored. Birmingham hit for a .491 average while scoring 28 runs, and Eisel batted .482 with 27 runs scored.
The close friends also kept each other calm and created a loose vibe around the youthful team with just three upperclassmen, per coach Leah LeBeau, that helped push the unit through a challenging stretch to the sectional title.
“They’re crucial, it’s very easy to get nervous that late in the season, but because of the relaxed attitude they have, they approach everything with as much fun as possible, and it helped relieve some of the nerves and the stress for the girls going into the end of the year,” LeBeau said. “Our team was able to approach it from an enjoyable standpoint instead of the nerves.”
Birmingham turned to Eisel as they took the field for the final inning of the sectional championship game last season and warned that she was rushing to hug her when they secured the last out.
She followed through after striking out the final batter to secure the 18-0 title victory over top-seeded Cooperstown on June 12 last year. Pulaski (13-2 overall) closed on a nine-game win streak and won four games in six days to claim the sectional tourney.
The win marked the fourth title in team history with Birmingham, Eisel, and the only player lost to graduation, Clare Reynolds, contributing to the last two sectional championships. The state tournament was not held last year due to coronavirus concerns.
“That sectional championship was probably the most we had to work for it, just because of that year off with COVID,” Eisel said. “It was like a new start to everything.”
Birmingham and Eisel are excited for the opportunity to lead the charge for another chance at a title together. They first bonded as volleyball players and quickly became close off the court, with their friendship strengthening through softball.
The balance of fun and focus they aim to inject was on display when they recently practiced in the Pulaski Middle School Gym due to weather canceling their originally scheduled season opener.
The team worked through batting cages and other drills with music playing in the gym, concentrating on their preseason preparation while only occasionally reciting a lyric as they switched stations.
“They bring each other up, keep each other having that positive energy, and it impacts the rest of the team,” LeBeau said. “The way that they interact together, they help keep the positive and happy vibes going through the team.”
Eisel added: “I think for us as captains, having a close friendship can help bring the whole team closer together.”
Pulaski returns nine of its top 10 players from last season, including three others who finished with a batting average above .400. The group includes Emily’s younger sister, sophomore Danielle Birmingham, along with junior Izzy Dobson and sophomore Samantha Wilmott.
