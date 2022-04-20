CANTON — Cate DeCoteau brings a sense of fun to every Canton softball game.
When the Golden Bears are batting, if the senior catcher is not at the plate or running the bases, you can find her snacking on M&M’s in the dugout.
If there are two outs in an inning, and she’s standing in the on-deck circle wearing her catching shin guards, two teammates will come out of the dugout, kneel on each side of her and take them off for her if she has to come to bat.
DeCoteau calls them her pit crew.
“She’s the best teammate ever,” Canton coach Mike Wentworth said. “Everybody loves Cate. If she’s not here the atmosphere is all different. She brings life to the practice. She’s not only talented, but she tries to make everybody better and happy around her.”
But with her fun side also comes a serious, hard-working side. DeCoteau calls the pitches for two standouts at Canton, Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy.
She’s been a key reason why Canton is 25-2 overall since the start of last season.
“She always knows exactly what to call,” Alguire said. “She works a lot in the winter. I love having her as my catcher. Whatever she calls I always throw. She has a major impact on (pitching). I always feel more confident when I have her at the plate.”
DeCoteau knows each pitcher’s abilities as she’s been on the receiving end of their pitches for years.
“I’ve caught for Hadley since I was as young as when I started catching. I’ve caught for her forever,” DeCoteau said. “I have a lot of trust in her, which is really awesome. We know what is going through each other’s minds. I’ve been catching for Ava for a few years now. I’ve been loving watching her grow. She’s just gotten so fast. They both have different styles, so I do call different pitches depending on who is at bat or who is pitching.”
Wentworth is a former catcher himself, so he appreciates DeCoteau’s value.
“Cate is like having another coach on the field,” Wentworth said. “She calls 80 percent of her own games, maybe even higher than that. She works with so many pitchers in the area in the offseason, she really knows pitching. You can watch her trying to teach people how to throw the curveball. She’s like having a pitching coach out there.”
Wentworth’s daughter, Kacie Wentworth Brabaw, owns most of Canton’s pitching records and is now an assistant coach with the Golden Bears. She also tutors many pitchers in the area in the offseason and DeCoteau is often there catching them.
“To have a catcher who knows so much about pitching is a big confidence boost,” Brabaw said. “If your spin doesn’t look right, she’s really good at giving some nice feedback. She communicates with our pitchers really well. Our pitchers are very lucky to have someone like that.”
DeCoteau said she’s played catcher ever since she started in softball. Her father, Bill, who is a professor in the psychology department at St. Lawrence University, also played the position.
“When you are younger you try out every position and that one just really stuck with me,” DeCoteau said. “My dad encouraged (catching). I like being a part of the game all the time. I have a good connection with the pitcher and I can see the whole field, I know what’s going on.”
So far this season DeCoteau is 5-for-11 batting. Last year she hit .477 and drove in 32 runs, which ranked second on the team.
“I definitely love how I have my team behind me all the time,” DeCoteau said. “They are always confident in me, so that gives me confidence. I know no matter what happens, they’ll be right there.”
DeCoteau, who was named the Section 10 defensive Most Valuable Player in girls hockey, enjoyed Canton’s success in softball last year, winning the Section 10 overall championship.
The only disappointment was COVID-19 depriving the team of a chance to see where they stood at the state level.
“I think we would have done pretty well,” DeCoteau said. “I wish we were able to play because our team last year was pretty good. We have a lot of good players this year, too. Not playing last year makes me want to win.”
THE DECOTEAU FILE
Hometown: Canton
Year: Senior
Parents: Bill and Tara
Siblings: Sister, Lucy; Brother, Max
Other: Member of National Honor Society
