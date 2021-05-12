CANTON — Cousins Hadley Alguire and Emily Wentworth starred Wednesday as the Canton softball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 15-0 victory over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game.
Canton (7-1 overall, 4-0 division) has not allowed a run in its last 25 innings and has outscored Central Division foes 56-0. The Golden Bears have scored at least one run in 32 of their 47 innings this season, a 91 percent success rate.
All Canton needed Wednesday was one run as junior pitcher Alguire threw a five-inning perfect game at the Sandstoners (0-5), striking out seven.
“Hadley pounds the strike zone,” said Canton coach Mike Wentworth, who is the uncle of both Alguire and Wentworth. “To throw a five-inning perfect game is awesome. (Catcher Cate DeCoteau) calls 97 percent of the pitches and they did a nice job. I was very impressed. She hit her spots and she stayed out of the middle of the plate.”
No ball was hit out of the infield against Alguire and the hardest hit came in the top of the fifth when Karley Green ripped a line drive that Canton shortstop Lexi Huiatt snagged over her head after leaping.
Alguire said she had no idea she had thrown a perfect game.
“My outside pitches were good and I just had a lot of faith in my teammates,” Alguire said. “I was excited.”
Canton produced 11 hits in various forms, from bunt singles to line drives to the gaps in the outfield.
But the biggest hit came in the bottom of the fourth from senior first baseman Wentworth, who is the team’s other pitcher.
Wentworth slugged a home run over the center field fence to put Canton up 14-0.
It was the second home run of the season for Wentworth, who is hitting .733.
“She’s seeing the ball very well right now,” said Mike Wentworth. “She had a good winter, she played in a live-night league all winter long where she saw live pitching, so she developed a lot of confidence. She’s just attacking the ball right now. Hopefully she can keep it going.”
Wentworth’s confidence in her hitting ability showed in a few at-bats. She waited through four or five pitches before finding a pitch she could drive. She also doubled twice and finished 3-for-4.
“A lot of work outside of softball season helps,” Emily Wentworth said. “The people around me are so motivating. It makes it so fun to play the sport. I worked on my power-hitting and my timing has gotten so much better compared to previous years. If you have two strikes, battle.”
Wentworth also uses her experience as a pitcher to her advantage while batting.
“If I do get behind in the count hitting, I can expect a change-up or something,” Wentworth said. “It’s definitely easier as pitcher, because I can think along.”
Canton slowly broke down the Sandstoners, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings, producing four runs in the third and then knocking them out with the seven-run fourth.
The Golden Bears used smart plays as well, led by Lexi Huiatt, who now has stolen 23 bases this year.
In the second inning Huiatt tripled and then broke for home as the Potsdam catcher threw the ball back to her pitcher after a strikeout.
Alguire helped herself with two hits, including a double. Sydnee Francis produced two hits and Brooke Larrabee lined three hits, including a double and triple.
“I really like the way they run the bases,” Potsdam coach Al Benda said of Canton. “That’s what we try to strive to do. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played for sure.”
