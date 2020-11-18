General Brown senior Allyson Wargo will sign her national letter of intent to play softball at NCAA Division II Assumption University on Thursday. The signing is at 2:30 p.m. and fully virtual.
Wargo missed out on her junior softball season last spring when all spring sports were canceled due to the coronavirus.
Assumption University is in Worcester, Mass. The Greyhounds softball team went 4-6 in an abbreviated season last spring.
