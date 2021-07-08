Hammond shortstop Avery Kenyon and Heuvelton pitcher/infielder Molly Williams lead north country athletes on the All-State Softball team, released this week by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.
Kenyon and Williams, both recently graduated seniors, are the only area players to make the first team, each placing on the Class D squad.
Williams, who batted .574 with five home runs and 39 runs batted in to lead the Bulldogs to the Northern Athletic Conference West title, made the Times All-North first team as an infielder.
Kenyon made the All-North honorable mention squad for the Red Devils.
Canton’s Lexi Huiatt and Thousand Islands’ Delaney Wiley were selected to the second team for Class B and Class C, respectively. Huiatt, a senior shortstop, recorded a .462 average and stole 48 bases, making the All-North first team.
Wiley, a sophomore pitcher, was named the Times’ All-North MVP for the Frontier League after recording a 13-2 record with 196 strikeouts and batting .641 with three home runs and 21 RBIs for the “C” Division winners.
Wiley was the only Frontier League player to make the all-state team.
Huiatt’s Canton teammate, Hailey Alguire, received third-team mention in Class B. Alguire won 13 games as a sophomore pitcher for the Golden Bears, striking 114 for the NAC Central Division champs. She also batted .622 with 46 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Alguire was named the All-North MVP for the NAC. Alguire and Huiatt were the only north country teammates to make all-state.
Edwards-Knox’s Caty Wheat, a sophomore pitcher, and Hermon-DeKalb’s Bri Grant, a senior pitcher, each made the Class D fourth team. Grant was an All-North honorable mention pick.
St. Lawrence Central sophomore shortstop Rylee Daoust and Norwood-Norfolk junior shortstop K.J. Belmore each made the fifth team for Class C.
The Players of the Year for the respective classes are:
Class AA: Shannon Becker, Mahopac; Class A: Ella Wesolowski and Summer Clark, both of Williamsville East; Class B: Isabella Milazzo, Ichabod Crane; Class C: Olivia Kennedy, Greene; and Class D: Kaitlyn Kibling, Bishop Ludden.
