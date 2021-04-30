ADAMS — The South Jefferson softball team has rarely been outside for practice this week, thanks to the wet weather, but what’s another few days when area teams haven’t been on the diamond for almost two years.
South Jefferson and other local softball schools will finally take the field over the next few days. Schools in St. Lawrence County have played some games while schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties look to start next week.
Spartans coach Steve Randall has coached the program for 17 seasons, but even he’s more excited for the start of the season than usual.
“I won’t be able to sleep Sunday night before Monday’s game,” Randall said. “It’s going to be great and it’s a real load off.”
Area teams were ready to start practice in 2020, but spring athletics were shut down three days before that date due to COVID-19. Junior Alayna Bush said it was devastating not to play softball season.
“It came as a big surprise for everyone,” Bush said. “No matter sport you played, it (losing the season) hit hard.”
Players like Bush and junior Emma Schafer stayed sharp by through simple activities like throwing a ball off a wall and other workouts. But they also played travel ball, which allowed them to get on the field.
“It improved my confidence greatly,” said Schafer, who plays with the St. Lawrence Thunder. “I was in Pennsylvania every weekend from July through August.”
The weather has also played a factor in the team’s preparation for the season. The season was pushed back one month, when the weather is more usually more cooperative, but the rain of March has followed them through the end of April.
“We expect to be outside at the end of April, but we’re getting March weather here,” Randall said.
This season looks to be a go providing players, coaches and officials can stay healthy. The 2021 season will resemble a normal season with 15-to-16 games and a sectional tournament, though there will be no state play. Other sports in other seasons have played with reduced schedules with no postseason tournaments.
“I’m excited we have somewhat of a normal season because I played soccer and we only had a few games.” senior Kaylee Ablan said.
A major factor this season is the compressed athletic calendar, where some athletes are playing all three of their sports within a matter of a few months with little time off between seasons like in a traditional school year.
“I don’t think we’ll have too much of an issue because we did have a little bit of a break between basketball season,” Schafer said.
One of the major unknowns is the talent of each squad without a 2020 season for comparison. With plenty of graduations over 2019 and 2020, South Jefferson will have anew lineup, losing seven starters from the 18-3 squad in 2019 that went to Section 3 Class B semifinal. Some of the younger players are being plugged into new positions, but the veterans think the underclassmen have been improving rapidly.
“They’ve been looking good, honestly,” Bush said. “Everyone has been working hard and this is a really good team.”
The Spartans veteran players are helping the younger members who are transitioning to the varsity level. There are the usual good teams, like General Brown, Indian River and Sandy Creek, but Randall said other teams are in the same boat when it comes to determining who be on top of each division.
“I’m sure every other team is going through this as well because people have graduated,” Randall said.
South Jefferson has been testing itself against some tough competition in the preseason. The Spartans scrimmaged against defending 2019 Class C champion Pulaski and will take on 2019 Class D state semifinalist LaFargeville today in their final tune-up before league play starts.
“It makes us better and we can learn from our mistakes,” Ablan said.
The Spartans have a lot of confidence, believing they can be a league contender.
“I think we’ll do well,” Bush said. “Having such a young team will require everyone to step up, but we’re definitely capable of doing good things.”
Here’s a brief look at the Frontier League teams:
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: Watertown and Immaculate Heart will not have teams this season. Indian River and Carthage led the way in 2019 and battled for the division title.
CARTHAGE COMETS
Coach: Mark Phillips
2019 record: (10-7 overall, 6-4 league)
Players to watch: Jadyn Childers, Kiannah Ward
INDIAN RIVER WARRIORS
Coach: Jamee Call
2019 record: (7-5, 6-4)
Players to watch: Katie Call, Elizabeth Hellings, Adrien LaMora.
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: South Jefferson will have a younger team, but also boasts talented juniors like Alayna Bush and Emma Schafer. General Brown will be led by Division II-bound catcher Ally Wargo. Lowville is looking to compete after a 4-10 2019 season.
GENERAL BROWN LIONS
Coach: Lindsay Hanson
2019 record: (8-7, 8-4)
Players to watch: Ally Wargo, Ashlee Ward, Kori Nichols
LOWVILLE RED RAIDERS
Coach: Chris Riley
2019 record: (4-10)
Players to watch: N/A
SOUTH JEFFERSON SPARTANS
Coach: Steven Randall
2019 record: (16-3, 12-0)
Players to watch: Alayna Bush, Emma Schafer, Kaylee Ablan
Outlook: Beaver River is the defending “C” Division champion, powered by all-star catcher Alexia Clemons and honorable mention Sarah Evan. Sandy Creek will look to reclaim its crown with returnees like Sarah Balcom, Hailey McGrew and Maddy Lamica. Thousand Islands returns all-stars Delaney Wiley, Haylee Alteri, Ali Swenson and looking to reach sectional play. South Lewis has six seniors and will try to make into the sectional field.
“C” DIVISION
BEAVER RIVER BEAVERS
Coach: John Walseman
2019 record: 11-5, 10-5
Players to watch: Alexia Clemons, Sarah Evan, Brynn Rice, Kaitlyn Adams, Alyssa Evan
SANDY CREEK COMETS
Coach: Kate Soluri
2019 record: (10-6, 8-5)
Players to watch: Sarah Balcom, Deanna Hathway, Scout Preston, Maiya Hathway.
SOUTH LEWIS FALCONS
Coach: Dan Szalach
2019 record: (9-9, 8-7)
Players to watch: N/A
THOUSAND ISLANDS VIKINGS
Coach: Scott LaLonde
2019 record: (5-10)
Players to watch: Delaney Wiley, Haylee Alteri, Ali Swenson
“D” DIVISION
Outlook: LaFargeville reached the state semifinals in 2019 before losing to Deposit of Section 4. The Red Knights have a young but talented roster. Belleville Henderson also posses a younger roster with one senior. Lyme took a step forward in 2019 thanks to the play of Callie LaFontaine and Kaitlyn Weston and could mount a challenge. Copenhagen has three talented seniors in Madison Allen, Allison Best, Riley Pierce, but are inexperienced in other areas. Mike Roberts takes over an Alexandria program looking to bounce back from an 0-14 2019 season. Sackets Harbor is also looking to crack the top four in the division.
ALEXANDRIA PURPLE GHOSTS
Coach: Mike Roberts (1st year)
2019 record: (0-14)
Players to watch: N/A
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON PANTHERS
Coach: David Green
2019 record: (10-5, 9-4)
Players to watch: Jaelyn McKee, Ever Vaughn, Neva Bettinger, Kambylle Allen, Kaydence Allen, Shannon Simpson
COPENHAGEN GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Coach: John Cain
2019 record: (5-13, 5-11)
Players to watch: Madison Allen, Allison Best, Riley Pierce
LAFARGEVILLE RED KNIGHTS
Coach: Danielle Wallace
2019 record: (20-1, 14-0)
Players to watch: Marlee Gill, Carly LaBow, Chloe May, Josie Barton
LYME INDIANS
Coach: Dan Lawson and Mark Wilson
2019 record: (8-7, 8-6)
Players to watch: Callie LaFontaine, Kaitlyn Weston
SACKETS HARBOR PATRIOTS
Coach: Dan Green
2019 record: 3-11, 3-9
Players to watch: N/A
