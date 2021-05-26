CLAYTON — Thousand Islands pitcher Delaney Wiley celebrated her 16th birthday in sweet fashion.
The sophomore tripled, drove in three runs and got the win in the circle as TI beat South Lewis, 10-4, in a Frontier League “C” Division game Wednesday. Ali Swenson singled, tripled and drove in a run, and Haylee Alteri added two runs batted in for the Vikings (11-2 overall, 9-2 division), who stay on top of the division.
Amelia Hoffman singled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Carmen Youngs recorded a single and a triple for South Lewis (7-7, 6-5). Alyssa Youngs registered a pair of bunt singles for the Falcons.
The Vikings claimed their second straight win over the Falcons after a 13-1 decision Monday in Turin. However, South Lewis got off to a much better start Wednesday by building a 4-1 lead after three innings with Hoffman providing the big blow with a three-run double in the second.
“I think (South Lewis) came ready to play,” said Wiley, who also struck out 10. “Their defense was good and we weren’t making solid contact.”
Thousand Islands started to chip away at the lead with a pair of runs in the third after Swenson brought home Alteri and then scored on a pitch in the dirt to make the score, 4-3, after three innings. Swenson’s hit proved to the catalyst for the Vikings’ rally.
“Ali’s been hitting the ball well all year,” Thousand Islands head coach Scott LaLonde said. “The last week or so she’s been stroking it really well and went opposite field, which we’ve been telling her to do.”
Wiley gave the Vikings the lead for good when she smashed a triple in the fourth that plated Hannah Dulmage and Franchesca Cartaya before Wiley came home on an errant throw. Thousand Islands was able to tack on four more runs in the fifth to complete the scoring and settle down after its shaky start.
“Our defense came together and we started to get our heads together,” Wiley said.
Wiley’s pitching took over late in the game as she snuffed out any chance for South Lewis. She allowed only one baserunner after the fourth inning and struck out five of the last six hitters she faced.
“She was important in shutting down the game,” Swenson said. “She’s one of the best.”
Despite the loss, Falcons head coach Dave Szalach is confident his team can qualify for the postseason. Section 3 play is slated to start the week of June 6 with the tournament expected to wrap up at the end of that week.
“Our goal is to get to sectionals and we got a look at a few different players to see what they can do.” Szalach said.
Both teams are in the middle of a busy week as South Lewis plays the last of its three games when it hosts Belleville Henderson at 6 tonight. Thousand Islands goes right back at it as it hosts “D” Division leader Alexandria Bay at 5 p.m. today before a key matchup Friday against Sandy Creek at 11 a.m.
“We can’t look ahead to anybody,” LaLonde said. “We have to worry about Alexandria Bay first and then we’ll worry about everybody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.