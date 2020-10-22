The Beaver River Central School District is canceling its varsity boys soccer season after a student and a staff member in the school district tested positive for COVID-19, forcing 100 students to quarantine.
Beaver River is calling of the season due to an insufficient number of players to fill the varsity roster.
The Beaver River varsity girls soccer team will be able to draw from its junior varsity squad to help complete its season, which has four games left on the schedule, including Friday’s game against South Lewis, which was postponed. Beaver River is canceling its remaining girls junior varsity games.
Beaver River does not have a junior varsity boys soccer team to draw from, resulting in a lack of players. The boys varsity soccer team will finish its season 0-3-1. It is not clear how many boys varsity soccer players and girls varsity soccer players are currently quarantining for two weeks.
Beaver River Athletic Director Wanda Joslin confirmed that the varsity tennis and swim teams will continue their seasons. The Beaver River girls swim team is scheduled for its first meet Tuesday.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the student who tested positive attends Beaver River Elementary School.
Beaver River was one of four Frontier League schools who decided to play its fall sports this October instead of postponing to the spring — Lowville, Copenhagen and South Lewis are the other three.
The latest scheduled fall event for Beaver River is a swim meet on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.