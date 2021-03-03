Beaver River senior Cory Demo signed a letter of intent Wednesday to run for the Division I University of Buffalo program.
Demo will be part of the cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams for the Bulls starting in the fall. He was part of three state title-winning squads for the Beavers in Class D and was selected to the all-state team. He was third in the Class D race in his junior season.
Demo also made the state first team in his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Demo will major in engineering at Buffalo, which had a limited cross country and track season because of COVID-19.
