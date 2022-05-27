High school sports
A north country-high of 110 athletes from Canton High School were honored by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as it released its 30th Scholar-Athlete teams for the spring season.
Seven teams from Canton, including boys golf, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls track and field and baseball and softball squads, were named by the NYSPHAA as scholar-athlete teams.
Seven teams from South Jefferson were also honored as the NYSPHAA named 89 athletes from the school for recognition. Indian River (82 athletes), Lowville (66), Ogdensburg Free Academy (70), Salmon River (37) and Watertown (87) each had six scholar-athlete teams. Five teams from Norwood-Norfolk (49) were named for scholar-athlete honors.
A total of 568 statewide schools participated in the program.
A list of the north country teams honored:
Alexandria (23 athletes honored): baseball (with Thousand Islands), boys golf, softball; Beaver River (43): baseball, boys track, girls track, softball; Belleville Henderson (15): baseball, softball; Canton (110): baseball, boys golf, boys lacrosse (w/Colton-Pierrepont); boys track (w/Lisbon, Hermon-DeKalb), girls lacrosse, girls track (w/Lisbon); Clifton-Fine (12): boys golf, girls track; Colton-Pierrepont (22): boys golf, softball; Copenhagen (8): baseball, softball; Edwards-Knox (14): baseball, softball; General Brown (43): baseball, boys golf, girls lacrosse, softball; Gouverneur (33): girls golf, girls track, softball; Hermon-DeKalb (16): baseball, softball; Heuvelton: softball (27): Indian River (82): boys golf, boys lacrosse, boys track, boys tennis, girls lacrosse, softball; Lisbon (14): softball; Lowville (66): baseball, boys golf, boys lacrosse, boys tennis, girls track, softball; Madrid-Waddington (23): girls track, boys track, softball; Morristown (11): softball; Norwood-Norfolk (49): baseball, boys golf, boys track, girls track, softball; OFA (70): boys golf, boys lacrosse, boys track, girls lacrosse, girls track, softball; Potsdam (57): boys golf, boys track, girls lacrosse, girls track; Sackets Harbor (22): baseball, softball; Salmon River (37): baseball, boys golf, boys track, girls lacrosse, girls track, softball; Sandy Creek (23): softball; South Jefferson (89): baseball, boys golf, boys lacrosse, boys track, girls lacrosse, girls track, softball; South Lewis (35): boys golf, girls golf, girls track, softball; St. Lawrence (34): baseball, softball; Watertown (87): boys golf, boys lacrosse, boys tennis, girls golf, girls lacrosse, girls track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.