CANTON — The duo of Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy combined on a 10-strikeout one-hitter and a two-hitter as Canton completed a 13-1 NAC Central Softball championship by sweeping a Senior Day doubleheader from Salmon River on Thursday.
Emily Wentworth, Lexi Huiatt, Natalie Warren, Brooke Larrabee, Hadleigh Thorton and Megan Davis were all honored before their final regular season home game.
Alguire also led the Bears’ offense with a double and two singles in both games and seven-RBI day. Hadleigh Thorton doubled and singled in the first game, Brooke Larrabee doubled and Lucy DeCoteau, Natalie Warner, Lexi Huiatt and Sydnee Francis singled. Talyn Wylie singled for the lone Salmon River hit.
Lexi Huiatt slugged a three-run homerun in the second game where Catey and Lucy DeCoteau and Sydnee Francis all stroked two singles. Myranda Collette and Jacoby Mitchell singled for the Salmon River hits.
