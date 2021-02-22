High school BAsKETBALL
At least one Jefferson County school will be beginning its high-risk sports season this week.
Carthage will host Sackets Harbor today at 5:30 p.m. for a boys basketball game before traveling to play the Patriots in their gym Friday.
However, for the remaining Jefferson County schools who are participating in high-risk winter sports, games will begin next week.
The Jefferson County schools participating are Carthage, Watertown, Indian River, South Jefferson, General Brown, Immaculate Heart Central, Thousand Islands and Sackets Harbor.
Games are currently scheduled through March 13. Schools will play between four and six games.
