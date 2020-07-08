Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined a timeline for his decision on opening schools come September in his daily press conference Wednesday and said he will announce his finalized guidance on reopening schools Monday.
Cuomo said he will expect all school districts in the state to submit finalized reopening plans by July 31. Then, between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, Gov. Cuomo will make a decision on how schools will be open.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will have to wait until then before making a decision on how athletics will operate this upcoming fall and possibly the entire school year.
In anticipation of Cuomo’s decision, the NYSPHSAA Covid-19 Task Force created athletic proposals for six possible school-reopening scenarios. The proposal range from sports schedules remaining relatively unchanged to high-risk sports swapping seasons with low-risk sports. A proposal for not starting sports until January was also created.
