A decision is expected Monday on the status of the currently postponed winter championships, but first the New York State Public High School Athletic Association officers want to get as much input from schools throughout the state as possible.
The NYSPHSAA tweeted out the following on Tuesday afternoon: “The (NYSPHSAA) Officers & Executive Director (Robert Zayas) has asked each Section to gather input on the future of the winter championships. Membership feedback will be provided on Sunday evening; decision to be released on Monday, March 23.”
The @NYSPHSAA Officers & Executive Director @RobertZayasNY has asked each Section to gather input on the future of the winter championships. Membership feedback will be provided on Sunday evening; decision to be released on Monday, March 23.— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 17, 2020
The decision could be several possibilities. Executive Director Robert Zayas made it clear in a phone interview that “anything is possible at this point.”
“Nothing is beyond the realm of possibility,” Zayas said. “I think when we start talking about could there be a date, could there be a couple of different things, I think anything is possible when we look at how quickly this situation is evolving and rapidly changing.”
Last Thursday the NYSPHSAA announced that it was indefinitely postponing all of its winter tournaments due to the growing threat of the coronavirus.
Section 3 Executive Director John Rathbun hopes that whatever decision is made provides either closure or direction for the student athletes affected by the postponement.
“I hope that we’ll have some sort of closure, that will only be fair to our student athletes, to provide them sort of closure or direction moving forward,” Rathbun said.
Zayas is trying to hear the perspectives from as many schools within the state’s 11 sections as possible, something that has been challenging in the past week given how the ever-changing health situation in the nation.
“When we postponed the events, that was very much a decision based on the situation that we had and we didn’t have a lot of time to get a lot of input,” Zayas said. “I would really, very much like input on the direction that we’re going with the winter championships.”
There are 105 schools in Section 3 so in order to receive input from as many as possible, Rathbun is relying on the individual league directors to reach out to their league’s member schools and report back their findings.
“It’s more of a discussion, basically what I’ll do is that I’ll gather all of the information that is presented to me and make a general synopsis from the direction that we have in Section 3,” Rathbun said.
To be clear, this is not a vote. It is merely a way for more voices to be heard and accounted for when Zayas and the other officers make a decision this weekend.
“I’m really passionate that this has to be driven by the membership,” Zayas said. “It’s not my decision, it’s not the officers’ decision, it’s something that I want input on and we really, as an association, need input from the sections.”
When asked if there is a possibility that come Monday the winter championships could still be considered “indefinitely postponed,” Zayas said, “I would say nothing has been decided at this point.”
Zayas also referenced the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation this past weekend for there to be no gatherings of 50 or more people until mid-May.
“So I think that we have to also be aware of that if we’re going to play a state championship it’s not going to be before mid-May,” Zayas said. “So what does that do to the input and the decision that we’re working upon?”
