MADRID - The defense is aways ahead of the offense in the early season.
Defense propelled Madrid-Waddington ahead of Malone immediately on Monday night in the first girls basketball game played before a crowd at a Section 10 venue in 18 months. The Lady Jackets offense caught up in the second and third periods producing a 25-13 advantage to key a 40-23 victory which started the a hectic first week of the season at the Yellowjackets “Hive”.
M-W will host the John Dinneen Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday and Thursday and the Jessie Chamberlain Memorial Tournament on Wednesday and Friday.
“I was really happy with our defense for a first game and we rebounded the ball well,” said M-W Coach Bryan Harmer after the Jackets played man-to-man defense and a variety of traps and extensions of their zone.
“Some of our older players made some mistakes on offense which I didn’t think they would make but we will work on that.”
Laney Tiernan was all over the boards at both ends of the court and guard Grace Lumley and forward Hailey Marcellus used strong finishes at the goal to score 16 and 10 points with six points apiece in the third quarter. Guard Lily LaMere tallied eight first half points with seven in the second quarter, Natalie Pearson added four to complement a strong rebounding night and Lacey Sullivan converted inside to give M-W its biggest lead at 40-21.
“Madrid-Waddington is a good team and very well coached. We have five underclass players and we just couldn’t handle their defensive pressure tonight,” said Malone Coach Sam Dumont.
Mackenzie Lane and Chloe LaBelle led the Huskies of the Central Division with 11 and eight points.
“Sam Dumont is a great coach. His team is young but you could see that they were trying to do the right things,” said Coach Harmer.
