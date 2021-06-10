Edwards-Knox hosted Hermon-DeKalb in the final game of the NAC West softball season Monday in a contest which served as a fitting preview for the Class D action of the Section 10 Softball Tournament.
In the final NAC West Baseball game Madrid-Waddington downed Morristown 16-6 and will seek a follow-up to a solid game hosting St. Lawrence Central in the 4-5 seed Class C game of the Section 10 Tournament.
Canton’s top seeded Girls Softball team completed a 17-2 regular season with a 20-0 win over Norwood-Norfolk
GIRLS SOFTBALL
E-K 5, H-D 4: Cadey Wheat drew a walk and scored on a single by Lucy Frary in the bottom of the sixth inning to score the winning run. Wheat pitched a complete game and held the Demons scoreless over the final three innings as the 8-4 Cougars gained a classy 5-4 win.
Wheat struck out 10 winning a mound duel with H-D’s Bri Grant who fanned 11 batters.
Wheat singled twice in the game along with Sophia Vachez and Leanne Hall lined a double. Lucy Frary, Kayleigh Allen and Lily Lottie all added singles.
Rylie Hale rapped a double and two singles for H-D (6-6) and Grant and Madison Wright each singled twice.
Canton 20, N-N 0: Hadley Alguire (4 inn) and Ava Hoy (1 inn) combined on a nine strikeout one hitter and Alguire led the Golden Bears’ offense with a double and two singles and Hadleigh Thorton singled twice and drove in three runs. Natalie Warner, Brooke Larrabee, Ava Hoy and Sydnee Francis all singled.
BASEBALL
M-W 16, Morristown 6: Madrid-Waddington’s baseball season could be called a roller coaster ride, game by game and inning by inning.
On Monday at home after the school district dedicated the new baseball and softball dugouts the Yellowjackets (4-6 West) scored 14 runs in the third inning where Brody VanBuren and Kaiden Kingston both slugged homeruns. Kingston also doubled twice and VanBuren added a single. KJ Belmore singled twice for N-N.
Boosted by the earn scoring wave Jacob Morgan pitched a five-inning complete game. Nick Beldock and Jack Bailey both doubled, Logan Cordova singled twice and Luke LePage added a single.
Colby Youngs doubled for Morristown (1-8) and Cooper Bennett, Tristin Simmons, Kade Marshall and Seth Witherhead singled.
