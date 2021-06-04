OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Free Academy girls lacrosse coach Matt Curatolo honored five senior players for dedication to the sport on Thursday, as the Blue Devils hosted an ultra skilled Salmon River team tied for first place with Canton in the NAC standings.
The Shamrocks used their skills and quickness to keep OFA’s senior goalie Ellie Foster under constant pressure and she made 22 saves in the course of the 27-2 decision.
“Salmon River is just an amazing team the way they run their offense,” said Coach Curatolo giving the Shamrocks their due.
After he praised his five seniors who he has coached for five years: Ellie Foster, Paige Merz, MacKenzie Spicer, Arianna David and Paige LaRock.
“All five of our seniors joined the varsity in the ninth grade. I am proud to have coached them for five years and I am sure they are going to do very well.” Merz has earned an NCAA Division II Scholarship to Felician College in New Jersey and all five
plan on attending college. Foster, Spicer, David and Foster will all attend SUNY Potsdam and LaRock remains undecided.
LaRock and Merz produced OFA’s lone goal in the contest. LaRock scored late in the first half after a steal and Merz scored off a run in the second half unassisted.
Twenty-three of Salmon River’s goals came off assists and most came from point blank range off quick passes to players cutting off picks or weaving through traffic.
Joryan Adams scored four goals with one assist, Jordan Reese scored four goals, Ariyana LaFrance set up six goals and scored once and Wynter Jock scored three times.
