After receiving the final go-ahead directive from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Section 10 fall sports will soon be returning in full swing with normal practice start-ups.
OFA Girls Volleyball will start practice in August with the challenge of replacing five out of six starters who were invaluable in the Blue Devils going 7-0 in the condensed 2020 season which was played in the Fall 2 season of the COVID compromised 2020-21 school year.
“The short period of time also left little time to pass on the traditions and expectations to the underclassmen; however, the class of 2021 volleyball players set a great example,” said Coach Sue McLean.
In June, Coach McLean presented team awards which were handed out to:
Jordyn Tupper — Playmaker Award “Jordyn is the epitome of a play maker. She sees no glory for herself. She wants to make those around her better and her focus is on providing the perfect set for her teammates,” said Coach McLean.
Emma LeBeau — Unsung Heroine. “By definition a heroine is a female who is admired for her courage and outstanding qualities. Unsung because Emma doesn’t always get the acknowledgment she so richly deserves. She does so many things right and is in the right place defensively to start our offense,” said Coach McLean.
Gabrielle Morley — Coach’s Award. Gabrielle is so coachable and has been a pleasure to coach for two years. Never having played before, she picked up everything she was taught and more. Her team attitude and energy is contagious,” said Coach McLean.
Emily Farrand — Most Valuable Player. Emily is one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached and her skill set and volleyball mind is unmatched. She is valued for more than just her skills however. Her leadership and work ethic are so valuable to our team.
Jenna Mitchell — Sportsmanship Award. Jenna is always in a good mood and so happy and has the best sense of humor. Just being around her is a joy. She respects her fellow teammates, opponents and officials,” said Coach McLean.
“The five of these girls are definitely going to be missed.”
Coach McLean will begin the process of replacing the five award recipients in less than three weeks as volleyball and other fall sports begin a season of restoration.
FULL GO IN FALL SPORTS
With fall sports practices slated to begin in three weeks, New York State Public High School Athletic Association officials said July 19 that they hope to ring in a season of familiarity, after the 2020-21 school year was turned upside down by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The NYSPHSAA has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions pertaining to athletics and recreation, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
“As of right now, we’re a full go,” Watson said.
Though the athletic association has announced its lift of requirements, local schools and administrations can still determine the extent of their guidance, the communications director said. This includes, yet is not limited to rule implementations surrounding masks or fans.
OFA PRESEASON SOCCER; TOURNEYS SCHEDULED
Ogdensburg Free Academy will kick start the fall sports season and crowds without restrictiom will return to the Blue Devils turf stadium for the annual boys and girls soccer tournaments. Both tournaments will be noting their 27th editions.
The OFA Girls Soccer Tournament will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1. OFA will make its debut under first year coach and former OFA soccer standout DaKota Brady who has moved up from the JV level to succeed Julie Hynes who retired from coaching soccer at OFA after a fine career at the varsity and JV level for over 20 years.
OFA will face Morristown at 8 p.m. after Lisbon faces Heuvelton at 6 p.m.
Junior varsity games played at 4 p.m. will see Gouverneur playing Madrid-Waddington and OFA, under the direction of George Beaulieau meeting Norwood-Norfolk.
On Sept. 1, the JV title (turf) and consolation game (JV field) will be played at 4 p.m. while the varsity JV and consolation games will be played at 6 p.m. at 8 p.m.
The 27th annual Gerard Cring Memorial Boys Soccer Tournament will be played on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3. The opening round matchups will see Lisbon meeting Hammond at 6 p.m. and OFA squaring off with Heuvelton at 8 p.m. The JV openers pit Potsdam against Canton at 4:30 p.m. and OFA against Carthage at 6 p.m. at the JV field.
The varsity consolation and championship games will be played on Sept. 3 at 6 and 8 p.m. with the JV consolation and championship game set at 4:40 p.m. on the JV field.
