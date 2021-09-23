Ed Woolston, who led one of the top Class D girls basketball teams in Section 10 during the 1990s, died Monday at age 78.
Woolston as head coach guided Colton-Pierrepont’s varsity squad to several titles and more than 100 wins during his eight-year tenure, with daughters Joelle and Brooke often leading the way.
The Colts won the Section 10 Class D title and the section’s Overall Championship, a relative rarity for Class D teams, during Woolston’s first year at the helm in 1991. Colton-Pierrepont went 23-2 that season and followed up with a 23-1 mark during the 1991-92 season. The Colts won the Section 10 title and didn’t lose a game until the state regionals finals.
Colton-Pierrepont later advanced to the section final in 1994 and 1997 and the semifinals in 1995, 1996 and in Woolston’s final season in 1998.
Woolston, who also served as athletic director at the school and taught physical education for 34 years, retired from teaching in 1999.
Woolston was also Section 10’s representative for the New York State Public High School’s Central Committee for 20 years and served on the state safety committee for six years.
Woolston’s daughter, Joelle, set the Colton-Pierrepont record for career points with 1,063 — a mark that lasted until Tammy Aldous broke it in Ed Woolston’s final season coaching the team in December 1997.
Joelle Woolston went on to play for Nazareth College where she was captain of the women’s team her senior season.
“He is the smartest coach I’ve ever played for,” Joelle said of his father in a Times story in 1996, “because he recognizes my weaknesses and makes me work hard to develop my game.”
Brooke Woolston also played for Nazareth, competing in more than 100 games for the Golden Flyers before finishing her career in 1998.
Ed Woolston, a fan of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, was born in Buffalo, graduated from Lake Shore High School and went to college at SUNY Brockport, where he played basketball. He received a master’s degree in education at SUNY Potsdam and administrative certification from St. Lawrence University.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his two daughters and five grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date and memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
