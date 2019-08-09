WATERTOWN — Alignment changes are coming to the Frontier League for the 2019-20 sports seasons.
Executive Director Bob Kowalick and Assistant Director Scott Connell held a media day event at the Jefferson-Lewis Boces building on Friday to address the changes.
Immaculate Heart Central, a private school that has participated in the Frontier League “A” Division, will move to the “B” Division for the upcoming boys and girls basketball seasons, along with baseball and softball. The soccer teams will also make the move come 2020.
As a private school, IHC’s placement in the Section 3 playoffs is often determined by a committee prior to seeding. Last season they participated in Class C for the Section 3 boys basketball playoffs, Class D for the Section 3 girls basketball playoffs, Class B for the Section 3 boys soccer playoffs and Class C for the Section 3 girls soccer playoffs.
It is possible that IHC will continue to drop Frontier League divisions in future years but, according to Frontier League rules, schools can only move up and down by one division per year.
According to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Sandy Creek’s enrollment numbers has deemed the Comets a Class D school in team sports for 2019-20. This has led to a division change in the Frontier League.
The Comets, formerly of the “C” Division, will participate in the “D” Division for boys and girls basketball along with baseball and softball and girls soccer. Sandy Creek boys soccer is combined with Pulaski and will remain in the “C” Division.
Sandy Creek will also move to the “D” Division for golf.
South Jefferson will also see a change in alignment, the girls basketball team that made the state final four this past season will move from the Frontier League “B” Division to the “A” Division. However, the Spartans are still considered a Class B team by the state and will participate in the Section 3 Class B playoffs. The other South Jefferson teams will remain in the league’s “B” Division.
The league also announced that Thousand Islands will field a cross country team for this upcoming season. The Vikings already field teams for football, boys and girls soccer and girls swimming in the fall.
The Frontier League also discussed ways to improve student involvement within sports and floated around the idea of increasing activity on social media and creating a website.
“The league having a social media presence, I think is important as we’re moving forward,” Connell said. “I started to create a little web page but it certainly isn’t ready to go yet. Nathan Lehman and I have talked about a Facebook page and maybe doing something with that.”
The improvements to the Frontier League’s social media and online presence is also intended to help local news organizations, like the Times, retrieve more accurate information regarding local teams and results.
