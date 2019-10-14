HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
The Frontier League boys and girls soccer playoffs begin today (Tuesday) with semifinal games.
In the boys “A” Division, fourth-seeded Immaculate Heart Central plays at top-seeded Watertown at 4:30 p.m., with third-seeded Indian River playing at No. 2 seed Carthage at 6 p.m.
Belleville Henderson, the top seed in the boys “D” Division, will host No. 4 Copenhagen and No. 2 Lyme will host No. 3 LaFargeville, with both games at 4 p.m.
In the girls “A” Division, top-seeded Watertown will host No. 4 Indian River at 6:30 p.m., and No. 2 Carthage hosts No. 3 seed IHC at 4 p.m.
There are no girls “D” Division playoffs this year.
All three finals will be played on Thursday at General Brown, with the girls “A” Division game at 4 p.m., the boys “A” Division game at 6 and the boys “D” Division game at 8.
