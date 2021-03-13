LOWVILLE — Gavin Macaulay needed 23 points to get to 1,000 and got just that as the Lowville boys basketball team beat South Lewis, 105-40, to wrap up its season on Saturday.
Twin brother Aidan Macaulay scored 20 points while Aidan Zehr and Alex Zubrzycki each collected 12 points for the Red Raiders (8-0).
Parker Kristoff logged 13 points and Ian Anderson added 12 for the Falcons (5-3).
“I had mixed feelings, because if I never scored 1,000 points, I felt what I did in my time at Lowville would have been enough for me to deal with,” Gavin Macaulay said. “But it’s always in the back of your mind, everybody was like, ‘don’t worry about it, you’ll be fine, don’t think about.’ But I’m like, ‘yeah, I’m trying not to,’ but it’s always in the back of your mind.”
Macaulay didn’t want Lowville’s offensive game plan to change to enhance his chances of scoring 1000 points. Basically, he didn’t want to be fed the ball over and over if it didn’t make sense to do so.
“I just wanted to get it in the flow of the game, I didn’t want anyone to feel like they had to force me the ball,” he said.
But the ball found Macaulay just before halftime, his 1,000th point came on a basket from the corner, assisted by his brother Aidan.
Gavin Macaulay and Aidan Macaulay are two of three total players to score 1,000 points in Lowville boys basketball history. “I always joke when talking to people about it, it’s kind of crazy that my mom raised two-thirds of the 1,000 point scorers at Lowville,” Gavin Macaulay said. “In the history of the school. So I always joke with people about that, I think that’s kind of funny.
“It also points to what they’ve done for us, my parents that is,” Macaulay said of his mother, Shawn, and his father, Matt. “Always getting us to play and always giving us great opportunities, I’m really glad that this was able to happen for them, too.”
For Lowville basketball, Gavin Macaulay has been a part of two Section 3 Class B championship teams and a state Class B runner-up. Over the last three seasons, Lowville has a record of 52-4. On Saturday afternoon, Gavin Macaulay added 1,000 points to his list of accomplishments at the school.
“It’s a testament to hard work,” Gavin Macaulay said. “Another important part to me, not to get off track, it was never a main goal of ours. When we started playing varsity basketball, we weren’t saying ‘we have to get 1,000 points.’ That’s really not how it went down, with our system the way it is and with the trust of our teammates and our coaches, it’s something I can really point to years down the road and be proud of. Because, I feel like we both did it the right way.”
HARRISVILLE 62, COPENHAGEN 52
Nate Schmidt supplied 21 points as the Pirates defeated the Golden Knights in Copenhagen.
Will Taylor provided 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for Harrisville (6-4).
Lucas Graves totaled 13 points for Copenhagen (2-7).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 56, SANDY CREEK 40
Jeremy McGrath finished one rebound short of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds in the Panthers’ win over the Comets in Belleville.
Chris Bond scored 12 points and Kyle Moyer chipped in with 11 points for Belleville Henderson (1-1).
Taylib Kimball led all scorers with 20 points for Sandy Creek (2-8).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARTHAGE 47, SACKETS HARBOR 27
McKenna Kobler’s double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds carried the Comets to a victory over the Patriots (0-4) in Sackets Harbor.
Kiannah Ward finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for Carthage (3-3).
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Mikenzie Martens generated 10 kills and nine aces as the Comets swept the Warriors, 25-22, 25-15, 28-26, at Philadelphia.
Veronica Neff notched eight aces, and Rebecca Steiner added four kills for Carthage (4-2).
Sydney O’Melia racked up 11 assists, seven digs and four kills, Zoe Cruz netted 17 digs and four aces, and Jordan Rush posted seven kills and two aces for Indian River (0-4).
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Deanna Hathway recorded nine service points and seven digs as the Comets swept past the Spartans, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19, in Sandy Creek.
Sarah Balcom totaled 11 kills while Hailey Miller added six service points for Sandy Creek (4-0).
McKenzie Burnham collected 15 digs and seven service points while Lauren Edgar provided five assists for South Jefferson (2-2).
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 3, MALONE 0
Dakota Allen stopped 16 shots as Massena shut out Malone (1-4) in a nonleague game in Malone.
Trysen Sunday led the Red Raiders (4-0) with two goals. Connor Terry also scored for Massena.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 8, POTSDAM 1
Bobby Voss scored four goals to lead Norwood-Norfolk (4-1) past Potsdam in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Ryley Ashley and Chase Sessions each recorded one goal and one assist. Ben Averill and Gavin Phillips also scored.
Tyler Berkman scored for Potsdam (0-3).
