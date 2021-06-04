MORRISTOWN — Both Hammond and Morristown came out swinging in Thursday’s NAC West girls softball game.
The visiting Red Devils could not be slowed on this day securing a 26-3 win anchored by 12 runs in the first inning. Morristown plated its first two batters of the game but Red Devil ace Sydney Tanner and her defensive support limited the Rockets to one run for the rest of the game. The win kept Hammond (8-2) one game in the division race behind Heuvelton which closes the regular season with a doubleheader at Morristown on Friday.
Zoey Cunningham rapped a homerun, a double and three singles and Alyvia Crosby belted a homerun and two singles to spark the winning offense and Avery Kenyon, Brooklyn Arquitt and Hannah Belknap all stroked three singles.
Ava Howie singled twice and Hailey Cunningham and Jordan Kloepping each added singles.
Karissa Donnelly and Emilee Gagnon singled as Morristown’s first two batters of the game and scored a triple by Rylie Showers. Donnelly singled three times in the game, Rylie Showers finished with a triple and a double, Kylie O’Donnell singled twice and Katelyn Ladlee added a single.
In one NAC Baseball game played Thursday.
E-K 9, H-D 1: The Cougars broke up a 2-1 game with five runs in the sixth inning and won their second game in two days with clutch hitting in the late innings. Jared Lottie pitched a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and also doubled and singled to spark the winning offense. Mason White scored twice for E-K and Randy Durham rapped a double and a single for H-D.
