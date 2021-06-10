To say that Hammond Central placed a strong second in the NAC West girls softball race would be taking the art of the understatement to the highest level.
The Lady Red Devils completed their division season at 10-2 with an 18-3 Senior Morning Game victory over Harrisville on June 5 for their third win of the week. Heuvelton took the title with an 11-1 record and won 11 straight game afters losing their opening game to Hammond.
Honored in a pre-game Senior Morning ceremony were three excellent all-around senior athletes: Avery Kenyon, Hailey Cunningham and Jordan Kloepping.
“These three seniors have worked very hard throughout the season to better their respected sport,” said Hammond Central Coach Katina Dillon.
“Avery Kenyon is going to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to study Early Childhood Education and continue her love for basketball. Hailey Cunningham plans to attend college, study nursing and become a traveling nurse and Jordan Kloepping plans to attend SUNY Canton to become a veterinarian and play soccer”
The game saw Sydney Tanner toss a signature four-hitter where she struck out three and enticed 10 groundball outs. Zoe Cunningham belted a game-breaking grand slam homerun, Avery Kenyon stroked three singles, Hailey Cunningham doubled and singled and Tanner, Hannah Belknap, Brooklyn Arquitt and Jordan Kloepping all singled.
“The seniors were all tremendous and we hit well. Zoey Cunningham had a grand slam and was fantastic catching and Avery Kenyon had the final hit of the game to drive in Hailey Cunningham.”
Tori Moore and Ava Bean doubled for Harrisville and Logan Smith and Amy Manchester all singled.
Hammond 19 - Lisbon 0: Sydney Tanner struck out seven in a three-hit shutout as the Devils climbed to 8-3 heading into the June 5 game at home against Harrisville. Tanner also singled twice and drove in three runs and Zoe Cunningham stroked three singles. Avery Kenyon, Alyvia Crosby and Ava Howie each singled twice and Brooklyn Arquitt stroked a two-run single.
Gabby Taylor singled twice for Lisbon and Ava Bouchey added a single.
Hammond 26 - Morristown 3: Both Hammond and Morristown came out swinging in a June 3 NAC West Girls Softball game.
The visiting Red Devils could not be slowed on this day securing a 26-3 win anchored by 12 runs in the first inning. Morristown plated its first two batters of the game but Red Devil ace Sydney Tanner and her defensive support limited the Rockets to one run for the rest of the game. The win kept Hammond (8-2) one game in the division race behind Heuvelton which closes the regular season with a doubleheader at Morristown on June 4.
Zoey Cunningham rapped a homerun, a double and three singles and Alyvia Crosby belted a homerun and two singles to spark the winning offense and Avery Kenyon, Brooklyn Arquitt and Hannah Belknap all stroked three singles.
Ava Howie singled twice and Hailey Cunningham and Jordan Kloepping each added singles.
Karissa Donnelly and Emilee Gagnon singled as Morristown’s first two batters of the game and scored a triple by Rylie Showers. Donnelly singled three times in the game, Rylie Showers finished with a triple and a double, Kylie O’Donnell singled twice and Katelyn Ladlee added a single.
