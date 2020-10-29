High school soccer
HARRISVILLE — The Harrisville boys and girls soccer teams saw their seasons ended Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 tests at the school.
Harrisville’s boys went 1-4 overall, but the one win was enough for longtime head coach Rick Bearor to set the Section 10 career record for boys coaching victories at 407.
The Harrisville girls finished the season at 2-4. Both teams compete in the Northern Athletic Conference West Division. Heuvelton has also gone to remote learning through today and is not playing in any athletic competitions until in-person schooling returns.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play boys and girls soccer games against Hermon-DeKalb on Monday.
