HEUVELTON — Chasity Johnson spun a five-inning perfect game over Harrisville and Bri Grant and Rylie Hale hurled gems as Hermon-DeKalb swept Morristown in a doubleheader in Wednesday’s NAC West Girls Softball action. The Bulldogs (9-1) continued their drive for the NAC West title with a 17-0 win over Harrisville and H-D gained momentum for the Section 10 Class D Tournament with wins of 14-1 and 23-3.
The other NAC West game saw Edwards-Knox down Lisbon 17-9 and in the NAC East Madrid-Waddington outscored Parishville-Hopkinton 20-16 and Chateaugay dropped Tupper Lake 28-1.
Heuvelton 17 - Harrisville 0: Chasity Johnson struck out six and backed by excellent defense returned 15 straight Harrisville batters. Molly Williams powered the offense with a homerun and a double, Ally Trathen stroked three singles and scored four runs and Rylin McAllister doubled. Dakota West and Katie Cunningham each stroked two hits.
H-D Sweeps: Rylie Hale struck out eight in a three-hitter in a 23-3 first game win where Bri Grant launched a grand slam homerun. In the second game Grant struck out 10 in a one-hitter.
“Getting our bats going was key so we can continue to improve down the stretch. Much better played for us defensively and we got ahead with our pitching. And girls were enthusiastic and ready to go. Audri Tehonica continues to stay hot and impress going 5-6 tonight with 7 runs scored,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
Grant homered in both games, Hannah Gollinger scored four runs in the first game and Madison Wright tripled.
Karrissa Donnelly, Emile O’Donnell and Kassidy Sullivan produced the Morristown hitting.
M-W 20, P-H 16: Alaina Armstrong homered and singled and drove in five runs to lead M-W. Annie Basford also homered and singled three times with three RBIs and Caeleigh Burke lined four hits and pitched the win. Emma Bloom homered and singled for P-H while Sam Eurto singled three times.
E-K 19, Lisbon 7: The Cougars pulled away from the Knights with a 12-run fifth inning and Dekoda Matthews and Cadey Wheat combined to pitch the victory. Lucy Frary, Kayleigh Allen and Hailey Matthews delivered three hits for E-K. Rachel LaRock doubled twice for Lisbon, and Ava Bouchey, Erica Snyder and Gabby Taylor had two hits.
Chateaugay 28 - TL 1: Avery McDonald pitched the win and rapped five hits at the plate for Bulldogs who also received three singles and a double from Chloe Champagne and three hits and four RBIs from Ali Johnston.
“Nice team win tonight. We were able to get contributions from all 20 players. We are just continuing to work and hard and play together as the sectionals approach,” said Chateaugay Coach Jason LaPlante.
Emileigh Smith singled twice for Tupper Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.