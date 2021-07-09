HEUVETON — The holiday weekend in Heuvelton was completed Monday with an outstanding girls softball doubleheader between the host Lady Bulldogs and Malone featuring present and future stalwarts from two high school programs who are in NAC Division and Section 10 Tournament title chases year after years.
Heuvelton gained its second doubleheader sweep of the summer season winning the first game 3-1 and taking the nightcap 6-5 in eight innings.
“A couple of good softball games between two great teams. In game two Malone was able to rally with some great hitting in the bottom of the sixth inning,” said Heuvelton Coach Chris Showers after the pitching combination of Chasity Johnson and Ally Trathen delivered stellar outings.
“In game one Chasity Johnson pitched great and Rylin McAllister and Mikayla Ritchie did a good job getting on base and producing runs.”
Ritchie singled twice in the game to account for both of Heuvelton’s hits.
In game two Cassidy Pray singled and scored in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Chasity Johnson stroked two singles and Katie Cunningham, Rylin McAllister and Lakan Martin all singled to back a staunch mound efforts by Ally Trathen and Chasity Johnson who struck out the side in the top of the eighth inning.
“In game two Allison Trathen pitched well and was able to hit her spots. Cassidy Pray had a couple of great at bats and was able to get on base. In extra innings she scored on a passed ball to put us on top. Katie Cunningham and Rylin McAllister made several nice plays in the field. Chasity Johnson came in the eighth inning and struck out the side,” said Coach Showers.
“I can’t stress enough how great the opportunity to play is. It gives us the ability to develop our younger kids and get them ready for the varsity level.”
