LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association decided late Wednesday afternoon to postpone football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading (high-risk sports) to the spring.
The starting date for the “Fall Sports Season II” will be March 1, 2021. The NYSPHSAA has also decided to push back the start of the spring season to April 19, 2021.
The move comes as competition of football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading remained prohibited by the state in the fall of 2020. Practice for all fall sports, including those three deemed high-risk, was scheduled to start on Sept. 21.
All fall sports with the exception of football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading are still expected to move forward with that timeline.
The news of the postponement was first reported by Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News Albany/Hudson Valley on Twitter. Soon after, a memo was sent out to athletic directors stating the postponement.
In that memo, NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said, “We’ve spent two days speaking to nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge for our member schools. These are unprecedented times and unfortunately, difficult decisions will have to be made to address this ongoing crisis. We continue to stay committed to providing support to our member schools and quality participation experiences for the students that we serve.”
