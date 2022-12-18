HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Immaculate Heart Academy/Immaculate Heart Central High School is now accepting nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame.
Athletes/teams are eligible for nomination 10 years after graduation from IHA/IHC. To nominate an athlete, coach, team, administrator or special friend of IHA/IHC, complete the form at www.ihcschools.org, mail the form to Jared Wilson, Athletic Director, Immaculate Heart Central, 1316 Ives St., Watertown, NY 13601, or contact the IHC Athletic Department at 315-788-4670.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 31. The ceremony will take place on March 18 at the Italian American Club in Watertown.
