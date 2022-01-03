HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
The 2022 IHA/IHC Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be March 12 at the Italian-American Civic Association in Watertown.
This year’s inductees are Kathleen McGraw (class of 1982), Michael Lazore (class of 2006), Brian Magovney (class of 2010), Santino Alteri (class of 2012) and the 2002 state champion girls soccer team.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the IHC athletic director’s office. For more information, contact Jared Wilson at (315) 788-4670.
