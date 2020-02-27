Three of the four Section 10 playoff games scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to inclement weather.
The only game that survived was the Division II boys hockey semifinal featuring St. Lawrence Central at Norwood-Norfolk.
The other semifinal, featuring Salmon River at Ogdensburg Free Academy, was moved to 6:30 tonight.
The Class B boys and girls basketball games, which both feature Canton against Ogdensburg Free Academy, were moved to Saturday at SUNY Potsdam, with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys game scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
