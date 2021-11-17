PHILADELPHIA — Indian River Central School’s theater will be the site of three college signings Thursday afternoon.
Adrien LaMora is scheduled to sign her letter of intent to play basketball for NCAA Division I Canisius College. She made her verbal commitment to the school in August.
Rowan Marsell is slated to sign a letter of intent to play Division I lacrosse for Delaware University. He committed to the school earlier this year.
Madelyn Goodrich will sign with Division II Lake Erie College to play lacrosse.
The signings are scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m.
