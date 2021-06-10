The postseason opened on a positively thrilling note at home for the Madrid-Waddington girls softball and baseball teams Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets advanced to face the number one seeds in their respective Section 10 Class C Semi-Finals.
In softball Madrid-Waddington erased three deficits in the early innings and eventually gained an 11-10 win over Lisbon on the strength of five-run sixth inning and three straight defensive sparklers in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In Baseball the Jackets scored three-runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to gain a 5-4 win over St. Lawrence Central.
In Class D Softball action the West Division filled the semi-finals with Heuvelton downing Parishville-Hopkinton 39-1, Hermon-DeKalb dropping Chateaugay 14-2, Edwards-Knox blanking Colton-Pierrepont 4-0 and Hammond dropping Morristown 24-3.
In one nonleague game Watertown High shaded Harrisville 7-5.
Jackets Survive, Advance
The comeback trail was well travelled by Madrid-Waddington teams on their home fields on Tuesday.
In Softball the Lady Jackets scored seven runs in the fifth inning then held the Knights one run back after a five run sixth inning and sealed the issue with three clutch defensive plays in the seventh inning. Anna Basford got the first out with a strong throw from third to force a Lisbon base-runner at second, catcher Alaina Armstrong delivered the second out with a strong throw to Lily LaMere at secondbase to apprehend a runner on a steal attempt and shortstop Lacey Sullivan got the final out with a strong throw to retire a runner at firstbase.
“This was a really nice win. The girls played with confidence and made great plays in the seventh inning,” said M-W Coach Tim Dashnaw.
“We play Norwood-Norfolk tomorrow and I think we can play with them. We have to make the plays in the field.”
Lacey Sullivan started the decisive comeback with a homerun and winning pitcher Caleigh Burke and Megan Burwell stroked two-out RBI singles. Alaina Armstrong singled twice for M-W and Basford, Burwell and Ardsley French stroked singles.
Anna Hoffman crushed a homerun for Lisbon which scored five times in the sixth inning where Grace Smith and Ava Bouchey both singled. Erika Snyder, Rachel Larck and Emilee Reynolds and Eliza McLear all came through with singles.
“We played well today and had a chance to win. That big inning they had hurt us. We just couldn’t get the third out,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“But that’s softball. We competed hard.”
A three-run bottom of the seventh inning carried Waddington past SLC in baseball in a contest where the Jackets held the Larries scoreless over the last five innings. Logan Cordova and Brody VanBuren singled in the inning where Nick Beldock plated the winning run with a bases-loaded walk.
Cordova stroked three singles in the game and VanBuren homered and singled. Other hits came from Luke LePage and Ethan Bailey.
Tommy Svarczkopt singled twice for SLC which received a strong pitching effort from Hayden Perkins. Josh Lyons, Snyder, Hadden Despaw and Ephram Brills singled for SLC.
West Softball Showdown
The NAC West Division filled the Class D semi-finals with top seeded Heuvelton, second seeded Hammond, third-seeded Edwards-Knox and fifth seeded Hermon-DeKalb advancing behind outstanding pitching. E-K visits Heuvelton on Thursday and Hammond hosts H-D.
Heuvelton’s Chasity Johnson allowed just one hit, a single by Gabby Tayor and three base runners as Heuvelton cruised past Parishville-Hopkinton. Molly Williams crushed three doubles, a triple and a single and came to the mound to gain the final out of the game.
Heuvelton’s extra-base hitting barrage also featured a homerun, two doubles and a single by Ally Trathen, a triple and two singles by Chasity Johnson, two doubles and a single from Carley Simmons and a double by Mikayla Ritchie. Lily Spooner stroked four singes, Amber Cunningham added three singles and Katie Cunningham added a single.
Kelly Taylor singled for the lone P-H hit.
“We did a lot of good things at the plate. Ally Trathen and DaKota West had nice at bats abd Lily Spooner called a great game behind the plate. Chasity Johnson was solid on the mound and Molly Williams closed it out,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Coach Pierce and I are proud of the total team effort today. Now we will prepare for our semi-final game on Thursday.”
Sydney Tanner scattered four hits as Hammond advanced past neighboring rival Morristown. Zoey Cunningham drilled a homerun, triple and three singles to lead the Red Devils, Hailey Cunningham singled three times and Alyvia Crosby singled and doubled. Coming through with singles were Sydney Tanner, Avery Kenyon, Hannah Belknap, Ava Howie and Brooklyn Arquitt.
Karissa Donnelly singled twice for Morristown and Emma Showers and Rylie Showers singled.
Hermon-DeKalb’s Bri Grant struck out 14 in no-hitting Chateaugay as the Demons advanced with a road victory. The Demons opened an 8-1 lead through three innings and were led offensively by Morgan Nolan and Madison Wright who each drove in three runs with two singles and two singles by Audri Tehonica.
Grant drew three walks and Rylie Hale, Olivia Sharpe and Baily Wright each stroked singles.
“Bri Grant threw another great game and playing in the tough NAC West has helped us develop,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“We have played Hammond twice so we know what to expect. They are an outstanding team and we have to play well.”
Edwards-Knox picked up from a strong finish to West Division season blanking Colton-Pierrepont on an 11-strikeout one-hitter by Cadey Wheat. Lucy Frary belted two triples for E-K and MacKenzie Hall and Sophie Vachez each singled twice. Kaitlyn Sroka and Lily Lottie each added singles.
“We are playing an outstanding Heuvelton team but if we keep playing softball the way we are right now we have a chance to do well,” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer.
Watertown High capitalized on three errors to score three times in the top of the seventh inning against Harrisville. Evans homered for Watertown and Mastin lined three singles and a double.
Amy Manchester tripled for Harrisville, Tori Moore doubled and singled and Hannah Woodard singled.
Potsdam Girls Win
Makenna Manson finished with four hits as No. 5 Salmon River won its first game of the season, defeating No. 4 Potsdam in a Class B first-round game in Potsdam.
Kiyahna Thompson and Mia Leroux both added three hits for Salmon River, which plays a semifinal game at No. 1 Canton today at 5 p.m.
LACROSSE
In NAC Girls Lacrosse action on Tuesday Canton downed Heuvelton 15-3 and Salmon River raced past Potsdam 25-9. One Boys Lacrosse game saw Canton best Potsdam 16-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.