The Jefferson County Board of Legislators adjusted its guidance for spectators at high-risk sporting events, opening the door for the possibility of more fans in attendance.
While the guidance for attendance will continue to be two people per athlete, the total number of occupants in attendance at an event — including players, coaches, referees any other essential personnel — cannot exceed 50 percent of the maximum capacity set by the certificate of occupancy.
The previous guidance allowed for no more than 50 people in attendance total, including all those essential to the game.
Schools still maintain the power to decline spectator attendance if they see fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.